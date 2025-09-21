One Of Spain's Best Beach Towns Is A Peaceful Coastal Escape Full Of Charm And Wide Sandy Shores
Spain is known around the world for having the largest number of sparkling clean beaches, and there's one beach town on the famous Costa del Sol that lovers of all things sun and sand can't miss. Unlike other resort cities in the area, Estepona still retains its authentic Andalusian charm. You'll find the iconic whitewashed buildings and pretty flowerpots scattered around the city. It's also an excellent location for exploring European Blue Flag beaches and soaking up the sunshine, as this seaside haven has an average of about 320 days of sunshine per year.
Estepona is located in Southern Spain, between Malaga and Gibraltar, at the tip of both the European continent and the country. While Gibraltar International Airport is the closest to Estepona at about a 40-minute drive away, you may find more flight options that land at Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport. Malaga airport is a 50-minute drive from Estepona, and it's easy to get from both Malaga airport and the city of Malaga itself to Estepona by bus, which takes about 1.5 to 2 hours.
Estepona's beautiful beaches
Estepona's main attraction is its gorgeous coastline. This is a perfect destination for a peaceful escape on the coast without the crowds. There is plenty of space to spread out along its 13 miles of Mediterranean shoreline, with some 17 beaches to choose from. The promenade and marina are also excellent for a waterfront stroll in the sunshine.
One of the best beaches in Estepona is La Rada, a 1.5-mile-long stretch of coast, with golden sand and plenty of chiringuitos, or beach bars, where you can pick up traditional seafood. El Cristo Beach is located just outside of the town and offers swimmers a sheltered cove, making it a popular spot for families with small children. El Saladillo Beach is one of the longest beaches in Estepona, at 1.9 miles long, and is a top pick for watersports like kayaking or wakeboarding.
What to see and do in Estepona, Spain
There are lots of other things to see in Estepona after you've had your fill of beach days. Start at Plaza de las Flores, the main square in town, to see the colorful flowers and trees that surround the plaza, and enjoy the cafes, restaurants, and fountain. Visitors can also follow the Murals Route through town to see over 40 pieces of art that are scattered around Estepona, or do the Sculpture Route to admire 32 different sculptures that tell the story of the city's famous residents and historic events.
The main church in Estepona, Iglesia Nuestra Señora de los Remedios, is another must-see site. This 18th-century church used to be a monastery chapel. You can also find the remains of Castillo de San Luis, a fortress dating from the 16th century. A few other popular spots that visitors will love include the pink Torre del Reloj, a major landmark in Estepona that was originally part of a 16th-century church, and Orquidario de Estepona, an orchid house with over 5,000 plants, including 1,300 types of orchids from across the globe. If you want to visit more destinations along the Costa del Sol, head to the prestigious Spanish resort of Marbella or Torremolinos, Spain's sun-soaked city and underrated Mediterranean escape.