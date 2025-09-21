One Of Spain's Best Beach Towns Is A Peaceful Coastal Escape Full Of Charm And Wide Sandy Shores

Spain is known around the world for having the largest number of sparkling clean beaches, and there's one beach town on the famous Costa del Sol that lovers of all things sun and sand can't miss. Unlike other resort cities in the area, Estepona still retains its authentic Andalusian charm. You'll find the iconic whitewashed buildings and pretty flowerpots scattered around the city. It's also an excellent location for exploring European Blue Flag beaches and soaking up the sunshine, as this seaside haven has an average of about 320 days of sunshine per year.

Estepona is located in Southern Spain, between Malaga and Gibraltar, at the tip of both the European continent and the country. While Gibraltar International Airport is the closest to Estepona at about a 40-minute drive away, you may find more flight options that land at Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport. Malaga airport is a 50-minute drive from Estepona, and it's easy to get from both Malaga airport and the city of Malaga itself to Estepona by bus, which takes about 1.5 to 2 hours.