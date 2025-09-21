Between Tallahassee And Orlando Is Florida's City Known For Its Charming, Walkable Downtown And Nearby Springs

Take a stroll down the historic Main Street dotted with lamp posts, local eateries, pocket parks, and boutique shops. Grab a bite to eat at Bev's Better Burgers, a drive-up burger place, or head to Conestogas Restaurant for steaks and seafood. A walking tour itinerary can be found on the city of Alachua's website, which highlights some key stops of the downtown historic district, including homes like the Williams-LeRoy House, a late 19th-century building that was home to the Alachua postmaster, or the Pierce Bishop Home, a beautiful Queen-Ann style house.

Gilchrist Blue Springs is a stunning state park with a shimmering spring, located in High Springs, about a 15-minute drive from Alachua, that is one of the best places to kayak along the gorgeous Santa Fe River, lined with swimming areas. Kayak rentals are available from the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost. Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park is a stone's throw from the ever-popular Ginnie Springs, a campground and water lover's haven with several dazzling springs and magical caverns. The park gets packed on weekends with tubers in the spring's clear waters, so visit during the week to beat the crowds. The Devil's Spring System at Ginnie Springs is one of the most impressive in the area for cave divers, and the Scuba Monkey Dive Shop in Alachua can get you geared up, or diver certified if you're just getting started.

Poe Springs is an Alachua County park that is home to a large spring and a small underwater cave that visitors can snorkel in. River Rise and O'Leno are two sister state parks where the Santa Fe River goes underground and reemerges. These uncrowded parks have peaceful hiking trails, sinkholes, and shady campgrounds along the shores of the Santa Fe River. It also offers equestrian camping.