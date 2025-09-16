California Lifted This Controversial Los Angeles Metro Rule Only For Crime To Spike Again

The pause of a controversial tap-to-exit program launched by LA Metro, aiming to protect riders from violent crime and prevent fare dodging, has resulted in a wave of recent security incidents. The pilot program was launched in May 2024 and required commuters to use their TAP cards both when entering and when exiting the station. Within just a couple of months, LA Metro, considered the cheapest way to get around Los Angeles, reported a sharp decline in crime at several of its busiest stations. This included a 40% decrease in security incidents on the Metro B Line, which connects North Hollywood with Los Angeles Union Station.

While the program did receive pushback from some members of the community, with a number of riders jumping turnstiles to avoid tapping in or out, many others welcomed the move. Several commuters interviewed by KCAL News shared their support of the program, citing various reasons, including allowing women to feel safer when traveling. LA Metro deputy executive officer of station experience, Stephen Tu, emphasized that the pilot was not about increasing profits: "The goal is not to collect more revenue, it is to enforce the rules," he said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

However, the pilot was paused on April 10, 2025, at both stations after the Los Angeles Fire Department cited safety concerns over the program, including the potential for a bottleneck at the exit gates during an emergency. Since then, data released by Union Station indicates there has been a 116% increase in reported security incidents, while North Hollywood reported a 67% increase (via KTLA).