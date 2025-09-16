California Lifted This Controversial Los Angeles Metro Rule Only For Crime To Spike Again
The pause of a controversial tap-to-exit program launched by LA Metro, aiming to protect riders from violent crime and prevent fare dodging, has resulted in a wave of recent security incidents. The pilot program was launched in May 2024 and required commuters to use their TAP cards both when entering and when exiting the station. Within just a couple of months, LA Metro, considered the cheapest way to get around Los Angeles, reported a sharp decline in crime at several of its busiest stations. This included a 40% decrease in security incidents on the Metro B Line, which connects North Hollywood with Los Angeles Union Station.
While the program did receive pushback from some members of the community, with a number of riders jumping turnstiles to avoid tapping in or out, many others welcomed the move. Several commuters interviewed by KCAL News shared their support of the program, citing various reasons, including allowing women to feel safer when traveling. LA Metro deputy executive officer of station experience, Stephen Tu, emphasized that the pilot was not about increasing profits: "The goal is not to collect more revenue, it is to enforce the rules," he said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
However, the pilot was paused on April 10, 2025, at both stations after the Los Angeles Fire Department cited safety concerns over the program, including the potential for a bottleneck at the exit gates during an emergency. Since then, data released by Union Station indicates there has been a 116% increase in reported security incidents, while North Hollywood reported a 67% increase (via KTLA).
Growing safety concerns on LA Metro
As well as the marked increase in security incidents at both Union Station and North Hollywood since the tap-to-exit program was paused, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that the B Line has since been plagued by an increase in "narcotics activity." LA Metro has also seen a decline in revenue by almost $35,000 at both stations since the pilot was paused.
Commuters who travel on the B Line are rightfully concerned by the spike in crime, with one woman telling KCAL News that the pause for safety concerns is understandable, but that LA Metro should have dealt with the issue more efficiently. The spike in crime at Union Station may also worry tourists visiting the city, as the station is often used to then make the short walk to Little Tokyo in Downtown Los Angeles. It is also a 30-minute walk from Union Station to the Arts District, considered a burgeoning jewel of the area.
In June 2025, LA Metro submitted a "request for modification" to the Fire Department with the intention of restoring the tap-to-exit program once its safety concerns have been reviewed and addressed. "Staff are working to provide engineering and architectural drawings of the faregates at North Hollywood Station to LAFD within 30 days," according to an LA Metro presentation.