Delta Airlines Just Canceled A Popular Long-Standing Flight To Europe (Here's What To Do If You're Affected)

If you have a flight to Brussels booked with Delta Airlines in the new year, you may need a backup plan. The major U.S. carrier is permanently discontinuing its long-haul, nonstop route from New York's JFK Airport to Brussels, effective January 5, 2026. The final return flight from Brussels to JFK is scheduled for January 6, 2026. Travelers departing from New York will now need to connect via Atlanta if they wish to stay with Delta and SkyTeam, or switch to another airline. Delta will not begin operating its Atlanta-Brussels route until early March, initially offering four flights per week. Daily service is expected to start in April 2026. Delta has operated the JFK-Brussels route since 1991 (with a temporary suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic), and it's long been considered a diplomatic bridge between the U.S. and key global organizations like the EU and NATO, both headquartered in Brussels.

In addition to its geopolitical significance, Brussels is a lively city with endless museums and one of Europe's top destinations for culture and cuisine, attracting 9.6 million international visitors in 2024. However, according to The Bulletin, American tourism has declined post-pandemic, and early 2025 data suggested U.S.-origin bookings to Brussels were trending downward. This follows a pattern that reflects Delta's decision to consolidate international long-haul flights.

Delta has made strong transatlantic partnerships via SkyTeam hubs in Paris, London, and Amsterdam, but none in Brussels – which is dominated by the Lufthansa Group – making the route increasingly isolated in its network. Meanwhile, United Airlines benefits from a partnership with Brussels Airlines, both Star Alliance members. This alliance will likely become the go-to for travelers seeking nonstop service from New York. Brussels Airlines will continue near-daily New York JFK-Brussels flights, while United will operate nonstop flights from Newark and Washington Dulles.