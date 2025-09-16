Delta Airlines Just Canceled A Popular Long-Standing Flight To Europe (Here's What To Do If You're Affected)
If you have a flight to Brussels booked with Delta Airlines in the new year, you may need a backup plan. The major U.S. carrier is permanently discontinuing its long-haul, nonstop route from New York's JFK Airport to Brussels, effective January 5, 2026. The final return flight from Brussels to JFK is scheduled for January 6, 2026. Travelers departing from New York will now need to connect via Atlanta if they wish to stay with Delta and SkyTeam, or switch to another airline. Delta will not begin operating its Atlanta-Brussels route until early March, initially offering four flights per week. Daily service is expected to start in April 2026. Delta has operated the JFK-Brussels route since 1991 (with a temporary suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic), and it's long been considered a diplomatic bridge between the U.S. and key global organizations like the EU and NATO, both headquartered in Brussels.
In addition to its geopolitical significance, Brussels is a lively city with endless museums and one of Europe's top destinations for culture and cuisine, attracting 9.6 million international visitors in 2024. However, according to The Bulletin, American tourism has declined post-pandemic, and early 2025 data suggested U.S.-origin bookings to Brussels were trending downward. This follows a pattern that reflects Delta's decision to consolidate international long-haul flights.
Delta has made strong transatlantic partnerships via SkyTeam hubs in Paris, London, and Amsterdam, but none in Brussels – which is dominated by the Lufthansa Group – making the route increasingly isolated in its network. Meanwhile, United Airlines benefits from a partnership with Brussels Airlines, both Star Alliance members. This alliance will likely become the go-to for travelers seeking nonstop service from New York. Brussels Airlines will continue near-daily New York JFK-Brussels flights, while United will operate nonstop flights from Newark and Washington Dulles.
What to do if you're affected by Delta's route cancellation
If you have a flight booked from New York JFK to Brussels with Delta Airlines, first log into your Delta account to check your itinerary. Delta should proactively contact you with any changes or cancellations, but don't wait — checking early helps you avoid the nightmare of standing in airport lines on the day of travel to rebook a cancelled flight. If your flight is affected, Delta may rebook you through Atlanta, but this route won't begin until March 2026, about two months after the nonstop service ends. For travel between January 5, 2026, and March 2026, Delta may reroute you through a European partner hub like Paris or Amsterdam via SkyTeam partners like Air France or KLM. If this doesn't happen automatically, contact Delta Reservations — or use the chat feature in the app or on the website — to request rebooking (note: these will still require a flight connection).
If these options don't work for you, you can request a full refund from the airline, but if you purchased your ticket from a travel agent or third party, you'll need to contact them directly for assistance. If you're open to switching carriers, Brussels Airlines offers daily, nonstop JFK-Brussels flights, and United Airlines flies nonstop from Newark and Washington Dulles.
Cancelled or rerouted flights cause a domino effect on other travel elements, including hotel bookings, ground transportation, visas, and other time-sensitive plans. Check your entry requirements if transiting through a different country and confirm that all your on-the-ground plans align with your new flight itinerary.