This Medieval Village Of Half-Timbered Houses And A Gothic Abbey Was Voted France's Favorite Village Of 2025

Sometimes it's easy to forget that France is much more than sunny cities on the French Riviera and hip Parisian neighborhoods with their shops, restaurants, and bakeries. Given France's rich historical and cultural roots, there are tons of lesser-known villages outside the capital that hold snippets of living history vital to telling the story of France's heritage. The spotlight shone on one such village when a contest held by a French television channel voted Saint-Antoine-l'Abbaye as France's Favorite Village of 2025 (via En Vols). It joins 13 other notable, exceptional villages named by the program since it launched in 2012. It's also the first win for the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, particularly its Isère department, which is known for being an attractive year-round destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Saint-Antoine-l'Abbaye is a small village that passes under the noses of most travelers in the region. Steeped in medieval charm, the village's most discernible landmark is an imposing Gothic abbey, an anchor around which cobblestone streets and half-timbered houses revolve. With a little more than 1,200 inhabitants, and with barely any changes made to its architectural landscape for centuries, the village appears suspended in time. But Saint-Antoine-l'Abbaye hasn't succumbed to the fate of other rural French villages that are stagnating under economic decline or the exodus of young people to bigger cities. In fact, its Favorite Village of 2025 victory has brought an uptick in visitors, prompting village mayor Maryline Longis to envision more parking spots and better town signage to cope with the increased tourism.