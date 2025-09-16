NYC Is Debuting A Fast Food Restaurant Even Bigger Than McDonald's On A Street Famous For Shopping

At the time of this writing, there is no official menu for Mixue Ice Cream & Tea's NYC location. Additionally, it's still unclear when the franchise will open this location. The space at 266 Canal Street is reportedly 2,100 square feet and situated at street level. According to The Mirror, the franchise signed on for a 10-year lease, so it'll likely be a fixture of New York City for quite some time.

Mixue Ice Cream & Tea may be categorized as a fast food chain, but it's not a place where you can order a meal. As the name suggests, its specialties are refreshments and dessert (although, if you're looking for somewhere to chow down near Canal Street, check out the 13 best spots in NYC's Chinatown). Mixue's offerings typically include iced teas infused with fruit, milk teas with boba, and soft serve, among other things. Nevertheless, Mixue Ice Cream & Tea's selection is not necessarily what makes it stand out; it's the prices. In countries like Singapore and China, most menu items cost less than $3. Notably, their ice cream cones are only $1.

Despite its renowned affordability, social media users have expressed doubts that these prices will be coming to New York. After all, the Big Apple is one of the most expensive cities in the world. "In Manhattan I can guarantee the ice cream will not be $1," wrote a user on Instagram. In a different post, an individual stated that they hoped, "... the prices won't be jacked up too much because of the cost of everything in NYC." Others expressed their excitement about Mixue Ice Cream & Tea's arrival, saying, "You don't understand, this is about to change everything. EVERYTHING."