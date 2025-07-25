I've Been Eating In NYC's Chinatown For Decades. These Are The 13 Best Spots
New York City is one of the best places to eat in the world, but many visitors worry that they won't be able to afford the high price tag attached to several of the destination's top culinary experiences. Luckily, you can let go of that apprehension when you embark on a food tour through Chinatown in the East Side of Manhattan. The district accounts for approximately 2 square miles of space that is packed with affordable restaurants, bakeries, and café that are all within walking distance of each other. This makes it the largest Chinatown in the country and it actually has one of the biggest populations of Chinese people in the Western hemisphere.
Everyone knows that Manhattan has one of the best Chinatowns in the United States. Yet, fewer visitors know where to start when it comes to all the amazing eateries in the neighborhood. As a New York native with a father who grew up on Mott Street in the heart of the area, I spent years getting to know all the yummy offerings around Chinatown. Even decades later, it's one of my favorite places to embark on a self-led food tour because I know I'll be eating great for an affordable price. From lunch to dessert, the following places in this iconic NYC neighborhood will keep you stuffed on your trip to the pricey city. Plus, many of them are even located on the same street.
1. Yi Ji Shi Mo (rice rolls)
I always predict that an eatery will impress me when it's known for one particular specialty, and the rice rolls from Yi Ji Shi Mo definitely prove that theory. This inconspicuous shop is famed for selling take-out boxes of the delicious Asian snack that comes in a wide range of flavors. Its forte is the signature rice roll that's made with a combo of roasted pork, shrimp, egg, and a dash of cilantro. If that isn't quite your taste, there are plenty of other options too, like corn, radish, ham, and curry fish ball (my personal favorite). Yi Ji Shi Mo has actually become so well-known for rice rolls that you should expect a bit of a wait at this Chinatown staple, but don't let that deter you.
"This small restaurant makes absolutely amazing rice rolls with the best one being the shrimp party of the combination special," a previous visitor shared on Google Maps. "The prices at every reasonable and includes sauces. The wait times can be a bit long but the best thing to do is to order first then go shopping and come back after the usual 25-30 minutes wait. It is definitely worth it." I concur with the visitor's suggestion of ordering and then exploring NYC for a bit. What's a little waiting when you're getting the freshest version of this delicious dish possible?
2. Vanessa's Dumpling House (dumplings)
A wave of ease always washed over me when I came across a restaurant that offered an iPad-esque screen for ordering while I was traveling across Japan in autumn. It was equally as welcome a find at Vanessa's Dumpling House on Eldridge Street of NYC's Chinatown. You can discover dumplings on practically every street of this foodie heaven, but I think that Vanessa's rises to the top for having some of the best.
This spot really reminds me of the low-key dining establishments in Asia that are no-frills and still serve up some of the best food known to man. It's an authentic, easygoing experience all around. I typically go for the spicy fried vegetable dumplings, but there are tons of yummy fillings, from chive and pork to spicy beef, if you're not a huge veggie person. Despite the restaurant name, there are also a bunch of other delicious options beyond the dumplings, including soups, sesame pancake sandwiches, and lots of bubble tea flavors.
3. 1915 Lanzhou Hand Pulled Noodles & Dumplings (hand-pulled noodles)
Chinatown has no shortage of amazing noodle spots throughout the neighborhood, but one of my favorite spots when I get a hankering for the meal is 1915 Lanzhou Hand Pulled Noodles & Dumplings. At this eatery, you'll get dinner and a show because you can actually watch the chefs make the noodles by hand on the spot. This alone can make it worth a visit, as one person illuminated on Yelp, "No matter how many times I observe it, it is cool to see how in skilled hands, the transformation happens from dough to noodles."
Once the experts are finished with pulling the flavorful noodles, there are a few different ways that you can enjoy them. If you're visiting New York in the winter to see one of the most spectacular Christmas trees in the world, I'd go for one of their soup bowls like the signature beef noodle bowl with an extra marinated egg on top. Under the abrasive heat of summer, you may prefer one of the cold skin noodles with beef, seaweed salad, or the cold sesame noodles. That's another thing I love about 1915 Lanzhou — you can find something to munch on at any time of the year.
4. Keki Modern Cakes (Japanese-style cakes)
There is a good chance that you'll walk up to Keki Modern Cakes and discover a whole line of eager patrons waiting to place their orders. While this might be a turn off initially, these folks have a good reason for taking a chunk out of their NYC trip to wait for a baked good there. They are absolutely delectable and basically the equivalent of taking a trip to Japan via your tastebuds.
Keki's billowy, Japanese cheesecakes are large enough for a small dinner party and cost around $45 a piece. Alternatively, you can opt for a small version of the cake that only serves up to four people for around $20, which isn't a bad deal for pricey Manhattan. No matter your preferences, their cakes have you covered with traditional flavors like original New York cheesecake to cookies and cream.
I'm a huge fan of the sponge cakes from Keki, but I'm never leaving without getting a cream puff as well. Specifically, the matcha green tea one is amazing. All I need is one of those and a coffee in the morning and I'm already on my way to a great day in New York City.
5. M&W Bakery (buns and other baked goods)
Sometimes, you don't want to sit down for an entire meal and would prefer to grab a quick baked good to eat as a snack on the go. In Chinatown, you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to traditional bakeries, but I always find myself subconsciously heading toward M&W Bakery when this craving comes upon me. This spot is located in the middle of Bayard Street only a few paces away from a bunch of other Chinatown hotspots like Mei Lai Wah, Alimama Tea, and MangoMango Dessert.
This is a very simple, straightforward establishment that's made a name for itself among the hustle of Chinatown by preparing fluffy, addictive bakery items. It's difficult to pick a favorite baked good because it switches up its display case based on what is made the freshest. If you're really in a rush, there is often a person sitting right out front of the shop who peddles its pre-packaged top sellers. So, you can get yourself a snack without ever slowing the pace of your New York City adventure.
On a hot day, it also offers really good smoothies and milk teas. I tend to go for the brown sugar bubble tea or a refreshing mango smoothie when it's really scorching outside. An important thing to keep in mind is that M&W only takes cash, so make sure you hit the ATM before showing up.
6. Kam Hing Coffee Shop (sponge cakes)
Whenever I spend time in Manhattan, I always find myself yearning for a melt-in-your-mouth sponge cake. This urge is likely a result of knowing that Kam Hing Coffee Shop on Baxter Street is only a short ride on New York City's comprehensive subway system away. Its handheld sponge cakes are about the size of a muffin, but pack the texture and tastiness of a full-blown cake.
It has a few core flavors that you can always get your hands on, such as the original and green tea. However, there are also specialty sponge cakes that alternate daily and you never know what you're going to find with those. Last time I visited Kam Hing Coffee Shop, I got the specialty ube and coconut flavors. Both of them totally hit the spot and cost less than $2 each.
There are lots of rejuvenating drinks at Kam Hing Coffee Shop to wash it all down. The menu includes a long list of hot teas for the winter time and iced drinks when the weather turns warmer. Personally, I'm obsessed with the iced Thai coffee.
7. Chang Lai Fishball Noodles (fishballs)
Once you've had a taste of all the best New York-style pizza slices across the city, consider switching it up with lunch at Chang Lai Fishballs Noodles. Some Americans aren't immediately tantalized by the idea of munching on chewy balls made from fish or other fillings like beef tripe and I can appreciate that initial reaction, especially as someone who isn't a major meat eater. I was pleasantly surprised by how satisfying this scrumptious dish ended up being, though.
Its most popular offering (and my preferred order whenever I venture to Chang Lai for a meal) is the curry fish balls with noodles. Many others seem to agree that these tender, sauce-covered balls are incredible. One person shared their thoughts on Google Maps, stating, "This place is a staple for me and I get the curry fish balls with rice rolls. This place makes sure that there's sauce with every bite you do." They continued to explain how the fish balls make a great light meal and the service in itself makes it worthy of a recommendation.
8. Mei Lai Wah (roast pork buns)
If I had to pick just a single must-eat spot in all of Chinatown, it would absolutely be Mei Lai Wah. It's famous establishments like this one on Bayard Street that make the neighborhood one of the best food destinations to visit in the summer, winter, or fall. This mix of a bakery and restaurant has quite a few tasty snacks you can pick up and take with you on your day, but I always end up ordering at least one of its pineapple pork buns.
These warm, fresh delights are the perfect combo of sweet and savory. Plus, they're fairly affordable at only a couple of dollars each. An individual on Google Maps described the appetizing nature of Mei Lai Wah's buns, saying, "The pineapple pork bun is the best in the city. The bun is slightly sweet, crispy on the outside, soft and steamy in the center, and topped with a crispy, sugary, caramelized top."
The buns are just the tip of the iceberg at Mei Lai Wah. Its menu is stacked with a variety of other mouthwatering dishes like dim sum, rice noodle rolls, fried wontons, and even congee, a breakfast porridge with tons of different toppings that originally came from China. It's a fantastic shop to try a bunch of traditional offerings in one convenient location without breaking the bank.
9. MangoMango Dessert (various mango desserts)
Even though it's one of the best times of the year to visit the destination, the sweltering heat of a New York City summer can be abrasive to say the least. There are a few hacks you can use to beat the high temperatures from June to August, such as making a pit stop at MangoMango Dessert in Chinatown. It has a diverse collection of frozen treats that are the perfect way to cool down and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time.
As the name suggests, this spot is about all things mango. Namely, its mango sago, which is a fresh summer dessert that was made famous in Taiwan and Hong Kong. One visitor depicted their love of the restaurant's version on Yelp, writing, "Mango lovers are welcome here. The sago has a satisfying bite yet soft in texture. Not too sweet mango flavor in everything but satisfyingly enough mango to hit your cravings." It also has super rich, colorful ice cream sundae bowls that feature mango front and center, mango pancakes, mille crepes, mochi, and lots of iced teas.
10. Alimama Tea (cream puffs and mochi donuts)
Don't let the name of this establishment fool you — we're not visiting Alimama Tea just for its exquisite iced brews. Nope, we're going to grab one of its one-of-a-kind, life-changing cream puffs. These baked goods are essential to try at least once from somewhere when you're spending time in Chinatown and, in my humble opinion, Alimama is the best place because it clearly put a lot of care into designing its puffs.
The flavors are exceptional and include things like matcha, yuzu, and Vietnamese coffee. It really goes the extra mile with them, too. For instance, my boba milk tea cream puff (pictured above) even came with chewy boba stuffed inside the folds of the cream! Additionally, it's super easy to put in your selection there even if you're traveling in a big group because it has a screen where you can order.
I'm also a huge mochi donut lover and Alimama Tea doesn't disappoint on that front either. The brûlée mochi donut has earned a permanent spot in my culinary memory bank for its deliciousness. It even has mochi donut holes, which are great for sharing with young children if you're embarking on a family-friendly vacation in New York.
11. Shu Jiao Fu Zhou (peanut noodles and soups)
I love spending time in New York City during December because it's one of the best places in the United States to celebrate Christmas, but I always run into the hurdle of figuring out what I can eat that will warm me up from the inside out. Luckily, I think I solved that crisis for good when I discovered the soothing soups and noodles from Shu Jiao Fu Zhou on Grand Street. This laidback eatery is a hub for mouthwatering, warming Chinese cuisine.
"Immigrants of the Chinese diaspora can expect a flood of nostalgia from the food," one person aptly put it in on Google Maps. "Dumplings are so good. Fuzhou fish balls are so good. Really warms the soul on a cold rainy or windy day. $12 fed a group of five as a small snack." The dumplings or even a hearty bowl of beef tripe or fish ball soup will surely do the trick to keep you toasty in the midst of a freezing Manhattan day. However, the menu's major stand out for me is the peanut noodles. This sounds like a simple dish that wouldn't blow your mind, but when it comes from Shu Jiao Fu Zhou, trust me: it absolutely will change the way you think about peanut noodles forever.
12. Bánh Mì Cô Út 2 (bánh mì sandwiches)
There are plenty of places that claim to have the best sandwich in New York City. As someone who is obsessed with the Vietnamese take on the dish, Bánh Mì Cô Út 2 is the ultimate sandwich heaven. Unsurprisingly, this joint is known for its more than ten variations of bánh mì, which was always my lunch of choice living in New York City because it is cheap and filling. While there are a few creative options, I tend to prefer the classic version with pieces of fried ham, pork belly, pâté, and vegetables like cucumber, cilantro, and carrots.
This is actually the second location of this eatery that originally opened up a few blocks away on Elizabeth Street. I just happen to prefer the second one because it's less busy and it's right near a bunch of my other Chinatown favorites. Shu Jiao Fu Zhou, Vanessa's Dumpling House, and Super Taste are all on Eldridge Street literally just a few steps away from Bánh Mì Cô Út 2.
13. Xi'an Famous Foods (Xi'an classics)
It's no secret that Xi'an Famous Foods is a top-tier eatery in New York City, but I just need to add to the chorus of voices singing its praises. It has become so successful that the company has over a dozen locations scattered across the city from Manhattan to Brooklyn. I just happen to believe that the original location on Bayard Street in Chinatown is the pinnacle. As a visitor detailed on Yelp, "The service was quick, we got our noodles in less than 5 minutes. The beef was super tender, the noodles had that perfect chewy texture, and the sauce was packed with flavor and just the right amount of heat. Out of everything we tried in Chinatown, this was hands down my favorite."
Xi'an is kind of like authentic Chinese food straight from the source with a little bit of a western twist on it. I can't seem to leave this place without an order of spicy and sour lamb dumplings. The last time, I went I made the wise decision of also ordering the cold-skin noodles and they quickly earned themselves a spot on my favorites list.
Just order on a tablet screen, then wait for your number to be called, and it's as simple as that. The dishes are efficiently packaged in a way that makes it easy to take a whole meal home. I've found that they all manage to keep really well even after traveling on the subway, too. Be aware that there can be a slight wait since it's such a popular place to eat in New York City.