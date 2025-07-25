I've Been Eating In NYC's Chinatown For Decades. These Are The 13 Best Spots

New York City is one of the best places to eat in the world, but many visitors worry that they won't be able to afford the high price tag attached to several of the destination's top culinary experiences. Luckily, you can let go of that apprehension when you embark on a food tour through Chinatown in the East Side of Manhattan. The district accounts for approximately 2 square miles of space that is packed with affordable restaurants, bakeries, and café that are all within walking distance of each other. This makes it the largest Chinatown in the country and it actually has one of the biggest populations of Chinese people in the Western hemisphere.

Everyone knows that Manhattan has one of the best Chinatowns in the United States. Yet, fewer visitors know where to start when it comes to all the amazing eateries in the neighborhood. As a New York native with a father who grew up on Mott Street in the heart of the area, I spent years getting to know all the yummy offerings around Chinatown. Even decades later, it's one of my favorite places to embark on a self-led food tour because I know I'll be eating great for an affordable price. From lunch to dessert, the following places in this iconic NYC neighborhood will keep you stuffed on your trip to the pricey city. Plus, many of them are even located on the same street.