This Quaint Massachusetts Town With Salem Ties Radiates Downtown Charm And Historic Appeal

Visitors come to Boston to see America's most historic churches and landmarks along the Freedom Trail, making it a popular vacation destination. Known for areas like Union Square, a thriving artsy neighborhood that is diverse and walkable, the city's quaint suburbs provide the perfect opportunity to explore the area's rich history. Among them is the charming town of Danvers, located around 20 miles northeast of Boston Logan International Airport, with a significant connection to the Salem Witch Trials.

Danvers, once known as Salem Village, was settled by Europeans in the 1630s. Although the town was part of Salem, it had established its independence by 1672. In 1692, the daughter and niece of a local reverend began experiencing unexplainable episodes, which rapidly spread to other young women. This obviously caused the villagers a lot of distress, so they concluded that these fits were a result of witchcraft. Three women were imprisoned because of this hysteria. Two of the accused women denied these claims, but the third, Tituba, admitted to consorting with the devil and said there were still other practicing witches. As accusations increased, the courts jailed around 150 residents of Salem Village and neighboring towns. Innocent people were tortured and hanged as a result of the Witch Trials; 12 out of the 19 were from Salem Village.

Modern-day Danvers, with a population of 27,924 in 2023, comprises 13.3 square miles. Residents enjoy its outdoor spaces and recreational areas, like the beloved Endicott Park. Visitors can see historic farm buildings and a variety of ecosystems in this all-purpose park, perfect for activities year-round. Downtown Danvers is filled with charming coffee houses and taverns that will make you feel like you stepped into an old-timey village in colonial New England.