One Of 'The World's Coolest Neighborhoods' Is A Thriving, Artsy, Walkable, And Diverse Gem Just Outside Boston

Packed with Revolutionary War history and world-famous academic institutions, Boston is one of New England's most popular tourist destinations. Millions visit the city each year — they flood Boston Common, the country's oldest public park hidden in the shadow of skyscrapers, order clam chowder next to the harbor, and walk the Freedom Trail. Just a short ride on the Red Line from South Station, you'll find Somerville, Massachusetts, one of Greater Boston's most unique (and underrated) outposts. Since achieving city status more than 150 years ago, it has grown into one of the area's more culturally diverse communities thanks to the influence of local colleges. Today, Somerville is home to approximately 80,000 people, many of whom are active artists, and it's only continuing to grow.

Union Square is a walkable neighborhood in the heart of Somerville, and, in many ways, it's the city's culinary and cultural epicenter. Buildings are painted with colorful murals, restaurants serve everything from sushi to Peruvian chicken, and vendors set up for thrift and farmers markets throughout the year.

It's also common to spot Harvard and MIT students strolling through the historic streets, since both colleges are about a mile away. And, although Harvard Square is also considered to be one of Massachusetts' liveliest street scenes, it's actually Union Square that's been listed in TimeOut's "38 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World," holding its own among communities in France, South Korea, and Australia.