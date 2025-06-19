One Of 'The World's Coolest Neighborhoods' Is A Thriving, Artsy, Walkable, And Diverse Gem Just Outside Boston
Packed with Revolutionary War history and world-famous academic institutions, Boston is one of New England's most popular tourist destinations. Millions visit the city each year — they flood Boston Common, the country's oldest public park hidden in the shadow of skyscrapers, order clam chowder next to the harbor, and walk the Freedom Trail. Just a short ride on the Red Line from South Station, you'll find Somerville, Massachusetts, one of Greater Boston's most unique (and underrated) outposts. Since achieving city status more than 150 years ago, it has grown into one of the area's more culturally diverse communities thanks to the influence of local colleges. Today, Somerville is home to approximately 80,000 people, many of whom are active artists, and it's only continuing to grow.
Union Square is a walkable neighborhood in the heart of Somerville, and, in many ways, it's the city's culinary and cultural epicenter. Buildings are painted with colorful murals, restaurants serve everything from sushi to Peruvian chicken, and vendors set up for thrift and farmers markets throughout the year.
It's also common to spot Harvard and MIT students strolling through the historic streets, since both colleges are about a mile away. And, although Harvard Square is also considered to be one of Massachusetts' liveliest street scenes, it's actually Union Square that's been listed in TimeOut's "38 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World," holding its own among communities in France, South Korea, and Australia.
An around-the-world food tour without the travel costs
With more than 50 languages spoken in the hallways of the city's public schools, the community that prides itself on its cultural diversity. And — especially in Union Square — that diversity is reflected in the vibrant restaurant scene. It's easy to plan an authentic, around-the-world food tour without traveling more than a few blocks: You'll find Nepalese and Indian food at Himalayan Kitchen, Mexico City-inspired tamales at Barra, and Northern Italian pastas at Juliet. Walking between these restaurants shouldn't take more than five minutes, and the city's designated bike lanes and sidewalks ensure safety.
While Union Square is usually pretty packed with pedestrians, the streets get especially busy during graduation weekends, when families of Tufts, Boston University, Harvard, and MIT students celebrate at local restaurants. If you're traveling in May, it's best to make reservations in advance or, ideally, plan your trip during a week that doesn't coincide with the commencement craze.
Visitors looking for a more curated experience in Union Square can book tickets for the neighborhood's official food tour. The two-hour adventure covers six restaurants, and attendees can expect to walk just one mile. Participants will also get a chance to chat with restaurant owners along the way. Tickets are sold at $80 a piece and are only available on Saturdays.
Quirky festivals and galleries down the block
Town squares are found all over the world. They had their place in ancient Roman, Greek, and Mesopotamian societies — and today, they're centers of commerce, political activity, and culture in American cities. Although it's far from being the country's largest town square, Union Square has no shortage of quirky events and festivals thanks to the neighborhood's artistic residents.
Streets fill up during the annual Fluff Festival (yes, Fluff) in September. The daylong event pays homage to Union Square's role in the invention of marshmallow fluff more than 100 years ago. There are DJs, "Fluff Jousting" at the Shenanigans Stage, and food vendors selling all sorts of fluff-related creations. If fluff isn't for you, visit Union Square during one of its other events: There's a farmers market every Saturday between May and October, and a holiday stroll featuring work from local artists in December. Galleries and artist studios remain open year-round. For an artsy experience, Clay Lounge offers pottery classes, and the New Alliance Gallery has revolving exhibits. Also in September, Union Square hosts an annual event called Synth-Tember, which celebrates the union of artistic and STEM fields.
If you're spending the night in Somerville, hotel rooms in the city start around $150 a night depending on the season. As for getting there, it's a quick trip on the MBTA Silver and Red lines from the nearby Boston Logan International Airport.