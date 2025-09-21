Antarctica's 'Bloody Falls' Is An Otherworldly Spectacle Featuring A Haunting Waterfall Phenomenon

With popular Antarctic cruises taking travelers from the black sands of Deception Island and the luxe resort, Wolf's Fang, offering ice climbing and abseiling lessons, Antarctica is certainly more accessible to travelers today than it was to explorers when Blood Falls was first discovered in the early 1900s. Blood Falls, however, is not in a popular or easy-to-access part of Antarctica (if such a thing even exists). While most travel to the continent to see snowy landscapes all the way to the horizon, Blood Falls is actually in a remote dry valley. There, in this unusual mountainous landscape, the white ice of Taylor Glacier stands out against the dark, rocky dirt. It's a sight few will ever see. Most who visit do not do so on a whim. They are scientists like Jill Mickucki or photographers seeking a rare shot of Blood Falls. If you're determined enough, however, the remote corners of Antarctica are within reach.

To reach the McCurdo Dry Valleys, where Taylor Glacier is, you will need to contact a company that specializes in taking travelers into Antarctica and book a helicopter tour that can take you into the more remote areas of the continent. If you want to actually land, you will need to follow the protocols. Blood Falls is an Antarctic Specially Protected Area in the Dry Valleys Managed Area, and you will need to carefully clean everything you bring, pack out everything you bring in, and proceed with caution to visit this place, which is mostly untouched by humans. While most will never see the Falls, those who do are often captivated by this place. If Blood Falls is calling to you, the chance to see this place is worth the journey.