France's Wildly Charming Belle Epoque Spa Town Has Healing Blue Waters And A Stylish Casino

You're in France. Sure, you would want to tick off all the classics — the Eiffel Tower, Côte d'Azur with the picturesque Lérins islands, just off the coast of Cannes, and not least, Provence's endless lavender fields and the charming purple village of Sault. But when you're ready to put the tourist checklist aside and turn your trip into a small escapade Française, head to Vals-les-Bains. You're now in one of the country's most stunningly diverse natural areas, the Monts d'Ardèche Regional Nature Park, a UNESCO Global Geopark tucked into the verdant hills of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, in southeastern France.

Whilst the village itself is quite small — the number of residents lingers below 4,000, spread over less than 20 square miles — it packs a surprising mix of Belle Époque architecture, serene parks, and even a lively casino — not to mention the story of how the local spring waters turned the town into one of France's most beloved spa destinations. Back in the early 17th century, a local fisherman, Pierre Brun, found that drinking from a local spring eased his gallstones. Not long after, another man, Claude Expilly, had a similar experience, and word began to spread that the waters here weren't just refreshing, they were healing (and with visitors still flocking every year, they're clearly still working their magic).

The village and its surroundings are home to a ground-breaking number of 145 natural springs, used to treat everything from digestive issues to diabetes. Of all the springs, one stands apart for its theatrical personality: the Intermittent Spring. Located inside the Parc du Casino, not far from the Volane River, it erupts four times a day with clockwork precision. It's part science, part spectacle, and has become one of the town's most beloved attractions.