Sandwiched Between Salem And Eugene Is A Charming Oregon City With Wine, Forested Fall Foliage, And Lovely Drives

If you want to experience the beauty of colorful autumn leaf displays as you zip along the countryside in search of a good Oregon winery, look no further than the charming town of Philomath. Located 40 miles southwest of Salem and 45 miles northwest of Eugene, it is a prime spot for wine lovers to enjoy the rusty hues of changing leaves while driving along picturesque bridges. With beautiful local vineyards nestled along its rolling hills and scenic landscapes, Philomath provides a spectacular destination for any weekend getaway or road trip. If you're flying into the state and plan on renting a car to explore the countryside, the nearest major travel hub is Portland International Airport, about 100 miles away.

October is the best time to visit Oregon, when fall colors are at their peak here because of higher the altitudes. While you might instinctively think of New England when picturing the quintessential fall town, there are plenty of spectacular fall getaways on the West Coast. Philomath is situated at the base of Marys Peak, a majestic mountain that visitors can explore hiking or mountain biking. The city's 10 parks, taking up 43 acres of beautiful wilderness, offer pristine trails and courts for various sports.

When looking for scenic autumn views and the best places to see fall foliage, don't forget to stop at this lovely mountain town during your travels. Visitors can drive along Highway 20 to see the historic Harris Covered Bridge, on Harris Road, a quaint white wooden structure built around the 1930s. The best part is, there is a charming winery nearby where you can sip some Chardonnay. Many of the wineries offer tastings and small plates, a splendid place to spend a lazy afternoon while you're in town.