Sandwiched Between Salem And Eugene Is A Charming Oregon City With Wine, Forested Fall Foliage, And Lovely Drives
If you want to experience the beauty of colorful autumn leaf displays as you zip along the countryside in search of a good Oregon winery, look no further than the charming town of Philomath. Located 40 miles southwest of Salem and 45 miles northwest of Eugene, it is a prime spot for wine lovers to enjoy the rusty hues of changing leaves while driving along picturesque bridges. With beautiful local vineyards nestled along its rolling hills and scenic landscapes, Philomath provides a spectacular destination for any weekend getaway or road trip. If you're flying into the state and plan on renting a car to explore the countryside, the nearest major travel hub is Portland International Airport, about 100 miles away.
October is the best time to visit Oregon, when fall colors are at their peak here because of higher the altitudes. While you might instinctively think of New England when picturing the quintessential fall town, there are plenty of spectacular fall getaways on the West Coast. Philomath is situated at the base of Marys Peak, a majestic mountain that visitors can explore hiking or mountain biking. The city's 10 parks, taking up 43 acres of beautiful wilderness, offer pristine trails and courts for various sports.
When looking for scenic autumn views and the best places to see fall foliage, don't forget to stop at this lovely mountain town during your travels. Visitors can drive along Highway 20 to see the historic Harris Covered Bridge, on Harris Road, a quaint white wooden structure built around the 1930s. The best part is, there is a charming winery nearby where you can sip some Chardonnay. Many of the wineries offer tastings and small plates, a splendid place to spend a lazy afternoon while you're in town.
Enjoy award-winning wines in cozy rustic vineyards in Philomath
Something you absolutely must do in this town is visit its beautiful vineyards. Harris Bridge Vineyards is a spectacular little winery named after a historic covered bridge in the town. Visitors can attend outdoor concerts, enjoy a picnic by the creek, and learn all about house wines like Whistle Punk or Sarah's Stories. The vineyard has a wonderful selection of dessert wines and aperitifs, and is situated on a breathtaking property surrounded by trees. Cardwell Hill Cellars is another rustic vineyard with a tasting room and outdoor seating. Guests can play on their bocce ball court or take a winery tour to go behind the scenes and learn about their operation. Take home some of their award-winning blends, like their 2023 Estate Pinot Noir.
Panache Cellars, one of the state's smallest wineries, is also one of the best in the area. Their 2015 Rogue Valley Sangiovese gets rave reviews, and visitors appreciate its quaint location and unpretentious atmosphere. Compton Family Wines is another charming winery in town practicing sustainable farming and ecological responsibility, like Cardwell Hill Cellars. Visitors can sample their Pinot noir and Pinot gris at the wine tastings and visit their 17-acre family farm. They have a wide selection of delectable wines, ranging from traditional Pinots to more exotic blends like Orange Gewurztraminer.
Lumos Wine Company is a gorgeous vineyard, housed in a barn and a former dude ranch from the 1940s, where you can sip wine and enjoy a stunning view of the autumn landscape. If you are in the mood for something stronger, visit the Marcotte Distilling Company for some delicious flavored moonshine. They have flavors like Salted Caramel and Pumpkin Spice, perfect for fall.
View stunning mountain peaks and colorful autumn hues
Those who have visited Oregon's emerald forests and spectacular cascades know the caliber of scenic mountain views encountered on these drives, so you can imagine what it's like during its most colorful time of year. Picture cruising through winding mountain roads, enjoying a vivid display of crimson reds and fiery oranges from changing leaves. Situated near Marys River and Marys River Park, Philomath delights visitors with stunning wilderness areas perfect for kayaking, fishing, or just relaxing amidst peaceful surroundings.
Hikers can take the Marys River Wetland Loop through flowery wetlands and forested wilderness, perfect for viewing the changing fall landscape around Marys River Natural Area. This is a low-impact trail spanning less than 2 miles, with a comfortable boardwalk over the marsh. Visitors will be able to see various wading birds and wildlife along its path. Futton Green Nature Trail, accessible via Marys River Estates Road, offers spectacular views of the area as well, with dog-friendly paths and majestic oak trees.
Marys Peak, located 20 miles from Philomath, offers one of the most stunning views in the area. Visitors can reach the peak via Highway 34 and are welcome to camp and hike around the land. Bring your mountain bike for bumpy, breathtaking views of surrounding vistas, or enjoy a picnic by the musical sounds of a waterfall. Panoramic views are most spectacular in the fall, when leaves are brightest. Beazell Memorial Forest is another spectacular place to soak in the colorful foliage of dying leaves. There are birding trails and an education center within the 586 acres of this immense temperate forest, perfect for a day of hiking or biking during crisp autumn months.