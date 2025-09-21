Wyoming's Diverse 'City Of 56 Nationalities' Blends Railroad Roots With Artistic Flair And Global Heritage
Nestled in the southwest of Wyoming is a city that celebrates its heritage while offering easy access to the natural wonders of the North American West. Rock Springs began its modern iteration as a coal-mining town. Early railroads were fueled by coal, which lured people here from around the globe. It's no wonder Rock Springs acquired the appropriate nickname of "the City of 56 Nationalities."
In the late 1800s, as the transcontinental railroad was expanding west, Union Pacific workers and coal miners settled here, which in turn made access to the city easier thanks to the new mode of transportation. When the tracks were laid and railroads shifted to oil and diesel power, some miners and railroad personnel stayed. For generations since, their descendants have found a permanent home in what used to be the wild west.
But the wild west is still very much accessible. Rock Springs is just under 200 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport, which has the quickest TSA wait times in the country. A three-hour car ride offers beautiful views of the rugged landscape. Upon arrival, guests will find a charming, modern town with plentiful overnight accommodations, restaurants, and activities to keep the entire family entertained.
Carnivals, tours, artistry, and museums offer something for everyone
Rock Springs, which is named after a now-dry spring, sits next to the Flaming Gorge National Recreational Area, one of Wyoming's best outdoor recreation sites. This protected area showcases amazing red canyon walls and more than 207,000 acres of scenic landscape to explore. A bus tour from Rock Springs gives guests a comfortable and informative full-day tour of the region. If you prefer to explore on your own, an online audio tour is available to make sure you don't miss anything along the scenic Flaming Gorge Byway.
While Rock Springs offers the most convenient way to explore the Flaming Gorge, the city itself offers experiences that celebrate its own history. The Natural History Museum at Western Wyoming Community College looks way back in time and offers life-size dinosaur displays. Other fossils documenting millennia of history are also available within the air-conditioned museum. More modern history of 19th and 20th century settlers, and the notorious Butch Cassidy, can be found at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in nearby Green River.
Each summer, Rock Springs plays host to its biggest event, the appropriately named "Wyoming's Big Show." A massive carnival brings rides and entertainment to the midway, while a concert series showcases musicians and bands of almost every genre. Nearby, there's Sweetwater Speedway, a dirt-track speedway offering thrilling, high-speed races throughout the warmer months.
Modern accommodations in a wildly western atmosphere
Overnight accommodations are plentiful in and around Rock Springs, another small, storied city in Wyoming similar to Buffalo, with a historic downtown that serves as a gateway to the West. Chain hotels, locally-owned motels, and inns are all available and can accommodate any budget. For those looking for a more rustic stay, a number of nearby campgrounds, like the 50-site Antelope Flat Campground, offer tent sites, RV hookups, and cabins. There are even ranches just outside of town, which offer a chance to taste the cowboy lifestyle associated with Wyoming's culture.
There are food offerings aplenty in Rock Springs and the surrounding county. Cafés and tea houses, including Deja Brew and Buckin' Coffee, provide the perfect breakfast and brunch spots. Local restaurants and chain options are also prevalent in the area. For those looking for craft beers, locals have created unique breweries that also provide light bites to accompany their tasty creations.
Most of the annual activities of Rock Springs are held in the summer months since winters can be cold and snowy. It's also recommended to visit after May, since that's the area's wettest month. That's not to say there's a bad time to visit the area, however. Attractions are open throughout the year, and the plentiful shops, cafes, and museums are always welcoming, no matter the month.