Wyoming's Diverse 'City Of 56 Nationalities' Blends Railroad Roots With Artistic Flair And Global Heritage

Nestled in the southwest of Wyoming is a city that celebrates its heritage while offering easy access to the natural wonders of the North American West. Rock Springs began its modern iteration as a coal-mining town. Early railroads were fueled by coal, which lured people here from around the globe. It's no wonder Rock Springs acquired the appropriate nickname of "the City of 56 Nationalities."

In the late 1800s, as the transcontinental railroad was expanding west, Union Pacific workers and coal miners settled here, which in turn made access to the city easier thanks to the new mode of transportation. When the tracks were laid and railroads shifted to oil and diesel power, some miners and railroad personnel stayed. For generations since, their descendants have found a permanent home in what used to be the wild west.

But the wild west is still very much accessible. Rock Springs is just under 200 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport, which has the quickest TSA wait times in the country. A three-hour car ride offers beautiful views of the rugged landscape. Upon arrival, guests will find a charming, modern town with plentiful overnight accommodations, restaurants, and activities to keep the entire family entertained.