Florida's Breathtaking Coastal Town Outside West Palm Beach Boasts Peaceful Vibes And A Pristine Beach
From picturesque lakes to the steamy Everglades and a coastal getaway nicknamed the "Seafood Capital of the South," there are unforgettable adventures in every corner of Florida. The Sunshine State offers the perfect setting for a dreamy coastal getaway, and if you're looking for more underrated seaside destinations in Florida, then add Juno Beach to your list. Only a 20-minute drive away from West Palm Beach, a vibrant Southern city crowned as America's most trending destination in 2025, this laid-back town offers serene sands for lounging without the oppressive flocks of beachgoers.
Stretching along the emerald coastline is Juno Beach Park, boasting sugary sand for sunbathing and beachcombing, with a picturesque view of Juno Beach Pier, where anglers can cast a line. Juno Beach is known for its vibrant, Gatorade blue-colored water, and you can splash in the crystalline waves or bring a hamper to enjoy a feast at one of the picnic shelters. Up and down the coast are more public beach access points for an even quieter atmosphere. Jupiter Beach to the north offers miles of sandy shores backed by lush green hills and windswept dunes, perfect for sitting back and admiring the fantastic views of the azure surf. Explore the Juno Dunes Natural Area for walking trails amidst the Florida nature, or make your way to Pelican Lake for picnics, leisurely strolls, and more waterfront fun.
After a day full of beachy adventures, head downtown to refuel at one of Juno Beach's fantastic eateries to indulge in fresh seafood with a Caribbean twist, delicious Mediterranean dishes, and excellent wines. It wouldn't be a seaside getaway if you didn't book an overnight stay. Treat yourself to a swanky resort experience or find a small, delightful hotel within minutes of Juno Beach's sandy shores for endless magical moments.
Outdoor adventures and unforgettable experiences in Juno Beach
One thing you can't miss while in Juno Beach is a visit to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, close to the Juno Dunes Natural Area. This non-profit rehabilitation center has dedicated over 30 years of work to care for sick and injured sea turtles, nursing them back to health for release into the wild. Offering every kind of experience from tours of the turtle patients to the annual TurtleFest, aimed at increasing awareness of marine life conservation, there's always something exciting happening here. Listen to discovery talks about the region's turtle and shark species, while kids will no doubt enjoy taking a peek at the jellyfish and seahorse tanks. Head to the gift shop for unique souvenirs, and while the center is completely free to visit, donations are encouraged, as proceeds will support the rehabilitation of the turtles.
Head over to Pelican Lake if you're still craving waterfront fun with the added shade of swaying palm trees. A paved sidewalk circling the lake allows for a leisurely stroll to admire the tranquil views, with picnic shelters and gazebos along the way for an al-fresco snack break. As night falls, lanterns around the lake are illuminated, so you can still enjoy the landscape even after dark.
For more beach adventures, make your way to John D. MacArthur Beach State Park, situated within a narrow peninsula splitting off from the mainland just south of town. To reach the sandy beaches, you'll need to venture onto a wooden boardwalk for a meandering stroll through forested canopies, dense mangroves skirting the sand, and lush tropical vegetation. Rent a kayak to set off paddling along the waterways, watching out for all sorts of local wildlife as you go.
Places to spend the night and where to grab a bite to eat
Don't miss all the great seafood Juno Beach has to offer. Stop at the Fish House for a vibrant Floribbean-style eatery with great dishes and service. Try the bouillabaisse, a popular option, indulge in some Maine lobster, or stick around for happy hour drinks. Across the street is the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, a laid-back diner with an outdoor terrace to enjoy the sea breeze — but make sure to bring mosquito spray! The menu includes mouthwatering options from conch fritters and steamed clams to classic fish and chips. Not far from Pelican Lake is Captain Charlie's Original Reef Grill, a beloved local watering hole that previous customers have recommended for its atmosphere and excellent grub. Enjoy clam chowder, seafood platters, swordfish skewers, and perhaps a key lime pie for dessert.
For a change of pace, head to the Portofino Bistro Mediterraneo for a taste of classic Italian dishes paired with fragrant wines, or stop at Nick and Johny's Osteria for delicious pizzas and a cozy atmosphere. If you're in town overnight, a great spot for breakfast is the Juno Beach Cafe. Tuck into delicious pancakes, French toast, and shrimp and grits, or stop by for Sunday brunch to enjoy tasty bites with a live music performance.
Excellent accommodations are also plentiful around Juno Beach. Book a stay at popular chains like the Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express, or head to the Jupiter Beach Resort and Spa for an unforgettable luxury experience. Guest rooms are spacious and offer sweeping sea views, with fantastic on-site dining options and wellness treatments at the spa. Just a short drive to both Jupiter Beach and Juno Beach Park, a night here will be the cherry on top of your Florida beach getaway.