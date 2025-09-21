Hidden On Jekyll Island Is Georgia's Secret Beach With Wildlife, Serene Walks, And No Tourist Crowds
Jekyll Island, a barrier island on the coast of Georgia, boasts iconic sandy stretches, natural beauty in abundance, four golf courses, and the Historic Landmark District. Jekyll Island's Driftwood Beach is consistently voted one of the best beaches in America. This iconic beach, adorned, as its name suggests, with various driftwood monuments, has been the filming location for a number of Hollywood shows and movies, including "The Walking Dead."
However, another Jekyll Island shoreline hides in the famous shadow of Driftwood Beach. Not far from the southernmost tip of Jekyll Island sits the beauty and intrigue of St. Andrews Beach Park. A nature lover's paradise, this is the perfect spot for birdwatching as well as spotting dolphins along the current at nearby Jekyll Point. There is even a two-story viewing platform to enhance your wildlife spotting experience.
St. Andrews Beach is also home to the fascinating and heart-wrenching Wanderer Memory Trail. The trail details the story of the last known slave ship carrying more than 400 enslaved Africans to America's shores. Visitors will walk through interactive exhibits that detail the story of a young African boy called Umwalla, who was brought to America on said ship, and his journey to freedom. This is an excellent way to enjoy the area's natural beauty while also reflecting on a dark time in the country's history. This trail has received a UNESCO Slave Route Project "Site of Memory" designation of the Middle Passage arrival on Jekyll Island.
Avoid the crowds at St. Andrews Beach Park, Georgia
Unlike Driftwood Beach, St. Andrews Beach Park doesn't come with Hollywood history, so you can relax in uncrowded bliss here. The area is the perfect destination to relax in the sun while reading a book, having a picnic, or merely basking in the peace and beauty around you. Simply walking along the coastline and admiring your surroundings is a delight on St. Andrews Beach. As the only beach on Jekyll Island that offers sunset views, you might want to grab a blanket and some snacks to unwind and watch the sun go down.
Jekyll Island is one of Georgia's Golden Isles. If you're on a southeast road trip from Georgia to the Carolinas, it's only right to check them all out. Kids are going to love what St. Andrews Beach Park has to offer. One of the best hidden gems of Jekyll Island is the rope swing near St. Andrews Beach Park parking lot. This swing is attached to a massive live oak tree and is a great adventure for kids and the young at heart. Be prepared for a bit of climbing to get to it, but it's worth the journey as this rope swing has been entertaining locals and visitors since the 1980s. Keep an eye out for pelicans and sandpipers here.
St. Andrews Beach offers visitors ample parking. Those who enter Jekyll Island must pay a $10 parking fee, which is used to maintain the island and its facilities. However, because the island is only 7 miles in length, many choose to cycle or walk its perimeter. At St. Andrews, there are public bathrooms onsite and accessible parking and beach access for those who need it. If you're looking to continue your tour of Georgia's Golden Isles, Georgia's largest barrier island, full of wild horses and beachy campgrounds, is just a two-hour drive from Jekyll Island.