Hidden On Jekyll Island Is Georgia's Secret Beach With Wildlife, Serene Walks, And No Tourist Crowds

Jekyll Island, a barrier island on the coast of Georgia, boasts iconic sandy stretches, natural beauty in abundance, four golf courses, and the Historic Landmark District. Jekyll Island's Driftwood Beach is consistently voted one of the best beaches in America. This iconic beach, adorned, as its name suggests, with various driftwood monuments, has been the filming location for a number of Hollywood shows and movies, including "The Walking Dead."

However, another Jekyll Island shoreline hides in the famous shadow of Driftwood Beach. Not far from the southernmost tip of Jekyll Island sits the beauty and intrigue of St. Andrews Beach Park. A nature lover's paradise, this is the perfect spot for birdwatching as well as spotting dolphins along the current at nearby Jekyll Point. There is even a two-story viewing platform to enhance your wildlife spotting experience.

St. Andrews Beach is also home to the fascinating and heart-wrenching Wanderer Memory Trail. The trail details the story of the last known slave ship carrying more than 400 enslaved Africans to America's shores. Visitors will walk through interactive exhibits that detail the story of a young African boy called Umwalla, who was brought to America on said ship, and his journey to freedom. This is an excellent way to enjoy the area's natural beauty while also reflecting on a dark time in the country's history. This trail has received a UNESCO Slave Route Project "Site of Memory" designation of the Middle Passage arrival on Jekyll Island.