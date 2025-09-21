The 'Birthplace Of Rivers' Is A West Virginia County With Scenic Falls, Top Fishing, Hiking, And Parks

Pocahontas County is a dream for anglers and fly fishers of every kind thanks to the sheer number of rivers, creeks, and lakes that wind through it. The majority of streams, rivers, and lakes in Pocahontas County are stocked with trout multiple times a year, making this part of West Virginia excellent for nabbing that trophy trout — but trout is far from the only catch here. Most of these waterways also hold smallmouth and largemouth bass, sunfish, bluegills, and catfish. For anglers who prefer lake fishing, Seneca Lake, Watoga Lake, or Buffalo Fork Lake all deliver peaceful surroundings with plenty of opportunity to land a catch. And if you're teaching kiddos how to fish, Handley Pond is the perfect spot to help them reel in their first bluegill or largemouth bass.

If you'd rather try your luck in a river, Pocahontas County has plenty. Whether you're an expert or just getting started with the sport, this part of West Virginia has something for everyone. Cranberry River (ranked as one of Trout Unlimited's 100 best trout streams in America) boasts sections that have the most trout per acre of any river in West Virginia. The upper section of this river isn't accessible by vehicles, making it the perfect place for a quiet backcountry fishing retreat. The lower section can be reached by road and has a handy access point through the parking lot for Cranberry Glades, a botanical area full of unique plants and home to West Virginia's largest bog. Other top fishing spots in the area include Elk River and Greenbrier River. Both of these rivers boast easy access points and prime fishing.