The 'Birthplace Of Rivers' Is A West Virginia County With Scenic Falls, Top Fishing, Hiking, And Parks
Tucked deep in West Virginia's Allegheny Mountains and surrounded by Monongahela National Forest, Pocahontas County is where rushing rivers, misty valleys, and endless forest trails set the stage for an unforgettable escape. Nicknamed the "Birthplace of Rivers," Pocahontas County is home to the headwaters of eight major rivers. As you might imagine, all this fresh water provides excellent opportunities for all sorts of outdoor recreation. Anglers flock here for some of the best fishing in the state, and you can also find scenic hiking trails, waterfalls, and expansive state parks to see nature in its purest form. About two-thirds of this county is public land, between the five state parks, two state forests, and Monongahela National Forest.
Getting to this charming mountain retreat is easier than you might expect. Pocahontas County is about a 3.5-hour drive west of Richmond, Virginia. You can also get here via Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg, West Virginia. Lewisburg is just one county over, and this regional airport offers direct flights in from Charlotte, North Carolina; and Chicago, Illinois. From there, a rental car is the best way to explore beautiful Pocahontas County at your own pace.
Top fishing spots in Pocahontas County
Pocahontas County is a dream for anglers and fly fishers of every kind thanks to the sheer number of rivers, creeks, and lakes that wind through it. The majority of streams, rivers, and lakes in Pocahontas County are stocked with trout multiple times a year, making this part of West Virginia excellent for nabbing that trophy trout — but trout is far from the only catch here. Most of these waterways also hold smallmouth and largemouth bass, sunfish, bluegills, and catfish. For anglers who prefer lake fishing, Seneca Lake, Watoga Lake, or Buffalo Fork Lake all deliver peaceful surroundings with plenty of opportunity to land a catch. And if you're teaching kiddos how to fish, Handley Pond is the perfect spot to help them reel in their first bluegill or largemouth bass.
If you'd rather try your luck in a river, Pocahontas County has plenty. Whether you're an expert or just getting started with the sport, this part of West Virginia has something for everyone. Cranberry River (ranked as one of Trout Unlimited's 100 best trout streams in America) boasts sections that have the most trout per acre of any river in West Virginia. The upper section of this river isn't accessible by vehicles, making it the perfect place for a quiet backcountry fishing retreat. The lower section can be reached by road and has a handy access point through the parking lot for Cranberry Glades, a botanical area full of unique plants and home to West Virginia's largest bog. Other top fishing spots in the area include Elk River and Greenbrier River. Both of these rivers boast easy access points and prime fishing.
Parks, trails, and more outdoor adventure in Pocahontas County
Pocahontas County has so much more to offer than just being a spot to cast a rod. As mentioned before, this county is home to five different state parks. The largest of these, Watoga State Park, is home to awe-inspiring views of the West Virginia countryside. Lace up your hiking boots to explore the 40 miles of hiking trails in this park. Ranging from beginner hikes like the Lake Trail to more advanced trails like the Ann Bailey Trail, Watoga State Park has no shortage of beautiful views. Another unique park in Pocahontas County is the Cass Scenic Railroad State Park. Cass, West Virginia, offers iconic steam train rides through the Allegheny Mountains. You can ride the rails to see breathtaking vistas from the Bald Knob overlook (the third-highest point in West Virginia) or Whittaker Station.
To snap pictures of even more great views, why not go chasing waterfalls in Monongahela National Forest? Pocahontas County is home to one of the highest waterfalls in the state. Falls of Hills Creek is an epic trio of falls, the tallest of which cascades nearly 65 feet to the rocks below. And when you're ready to turn in for the night after a full day of outdoor adventures, Pocahontas County has no shortage of cozy cabins, campsites, and bed and breakfasts to choose from. You can even stay in cabins in the various state parks, making it easy to get an early start on the next day's adventures. In a place fittingly dubbed "Nature's Mountain Playground," you're sure to find plenty to see and do.