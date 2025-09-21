Oklahoma's Unique State Park Glistens With Unique Mesas And An Iconic Trail

It's the gaps in between America's cities where the country hides its most precious treasures. Oklahoma is no different, boasting a pirate's chest load of natural wonders only visible once you get out into the state's enigmatic countryside. You can find Oklahoma's highest point for stargazing and wildlife viewing in a state park, while the iconic Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge offers crystal digging, trails, and birdwatching in salt flats. Driving two hours north of Oklahoma City reveals yet another enticing state park where multihued mesas and buttes tower almost 200 feet high and create a shimmering, mountainous range that must be seen to be believed.

Originally referred to as the Shining Mountains by early American explorers, the Gloss Mountains (also called the Glass Mountains) get their name from the unusual selenite crystals that spread across their flat tops and create the illusion of a glassy or glossy exterior. These mesas' unique geological formations, contrasted by the sparse prairie that stretches out beneath them, create a unique and enthralling environment for hiking and wildlife watching. The latter mostly consists of lizards and eagles, but you may also spot turkey vultures circling in the sky or blacktail jackrabbits bounding through the vegetation.

As far as hiking goes, the most iconic and well-trodden path is the Cathedral Mountain Mesa Trail. It only takes about 30 minutes, but it gives you a great overview of the natural landscape, including a scenic walk from the car park to the top of Cathedral Mountain and along the mesas' flat tops. From here, you can bear witness to the sprawling valley, nearby mountains, and the indigenous plants and animals that populate the area. Depending on when you're hiking, the mesas may sparkle in the sunlight, providing the natural phenomenon that has drawn so many people here.