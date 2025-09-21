Oklahoma's Unique State Park Glistens With Unique Mesas And An Iconic Trail
It's the gaps in between America's cities where the country hides its most precious treasures. Oklahoma is no different, boasting a pirate's chest load of natural wonders only visible once you get out into the state's enigmatic countryside. You can find Oklahoma's highest point for stargazing and wildlife viewing in a state park, while the iconic Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge offers crystal digging, trails, and birdwatching in salt flats. Driving two hours north of Oklahoma City reveals yet another enticing state park where multihued mesas and buttes tower almost 200 feet high and create a shimmering, mountainous range that must be seen to be believed.
Originally referred to as the Shining Mountains by early American explorers, the Gloss Mountains (also called the Glass Mountains) get their name from the unusual selenite crystals that spread across their flat tops and create the illusion of a glassy or glossy exterior. These mesas' unique geological formations, contrasted by the sparse prairie that stretches out beneath them, create a unique and enthralling environment for hiking and wildlife watching. The latter mostly consists of lizards and eagles, but you may also spot turkey vultures circling in the sky or blacktail jackrabbits bounding through the vegetation.
As far as hiking goes, the most iconic and well-trodden path is the Cathedral Mountain Mesa Trail. It only takes about 30 minutes, but it gives you a great overview of the natural landscape, including a scenic walk from the car park to the top of Cathedral Mountain and along the mesas' flat tops. From here, you can bear witness to the sprawling valley, nearby mountains, and the indigenous plants and animals that populate the area. Depending on when you're hiking, the mesas may sparkle in the sunlight, providing the natural phenomenon that has drawn so many people here.
How to experience Oklahoma's Gloss Mountain State Park
Gloss Mountain State Park is really more of a day trip, because you can hike the trail and see the natural sights in about one or two hours. If you want to stay longer, you can take advantage of the park's picnic areas, grills, toilets, and water for public use. However, you can't camp in the state park, because there aren't any facilities. Instead, you'll have to stay somewhere nearby, such as Cedar Haven Lodge (formerly called Gloss Mountain Outfitters), which is around a 20-minute drive away.
It's free to visit the Gloss Mountains, and self-guided hiking is the way most people approach it. You can hike the Cathedral Mountain trail from sunrise to sunset. The stairway up to the top of Cathedral Mountain can be quite steep and slippery at times, so taking your time going up and down is always advisable. You should also pack plenty of sunscreen or wear protective clothing, as a lot of the path is exposed to the sun. You may also want to pack a pair of binoculars if you want a better chance of spotting wildlife from the mesa peaks.
You'll need a car to visit the Gloss Mountains, which are located off Highway 412, about 112 miles from Oklahoma City (OKC). If you're coming from out of state, you can fly into Will Rogers International Airport from numerous cities, including Denver, Chicago, and Seattle, then rent a car near the airport. If you want to extend your stay in OKC, you'll have a wide range of hotels to choose from. And while you're there, you may also want to check out the unique tunnel system full of art hidden beneath Oklahoma City's streets.