Safety Warnings And Tips Tourists Should Know Before Traveling To Mexico In 2025

Mexico easily captivates travelers with experiences that are as varied as they are beautiful, from idyllic white-sand beaches to breathtaking Mayan ruins and thrilling, food-filled colonial cities. And if Tripadvisor's Summer Travel Index report is anything to go by, it seems American travelers are quite taken by the beauty of Mexico, with Cancun ranking as the top international destination for Americans in 2025. However, the latest travel warning from the U.S. Department of State cast a shadow over sun-filled travel plans to Mexico.

Travel advisories from the State Department calculate the risks foreign countries pose on U.S. citizens traveling abroad. Each country is appointed a level of security: Level 1 areas are considered safe to travel (with normal precautions, of course), while Level 4 areas are deemed unsafe for travel. In August 2025, Mexico was rated Level 2, calling for "increased caution" when traveling to the popular Latin American destination. This comes at the heels of terrorism, crime, and kidnappings that take place in parts of Mexico. Homicide, carjacking, and robbery were some examples of the violent crimes one could encounter in the country, according to the travel advisory.

Does that mean you should start canceling your travel plans? Not necessarily. Within Mexico, different states are ranked according to their safety. Six Mexican states — Colima, Guerrero, Sinaloa, Michoacan, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas — received a Level 4 warning, the strongest advisory against travel. Even popular tourist destinations like Mexico City, Oaxaca, and Quintana Roo were flagged at Level 2, prompting visitors to exercise increased caution. The safest travel conditions can be found in Yucatan and Campeche, designated Level 1 zones. Wherever you're headed in Mexico, always err on the side of good sense and caution. Here are some tips for keeping you safe on your Mexico journeys.