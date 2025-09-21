Safety Warnings And Tips Tourists Should Know Before Traveling To Mexico In 2025
Mexico easily captivates travelers with experiences that are as varied as they are beautiful, from idyllic white-sand beaches to breathtaking Mayan ruins and thrilling, food-filled colonial cities. And if Tripadvisor's Summer Travel Index report is anything to go by, it seems American travelers are quite taken by the beauty of Mexico, with Cancun ranking as the top international destination for Americans in 2025. However, the latest travel warning from the U.S. Department of State cast a shadow over sun-filled travel plans to Mexico.
Travel advisories from the State Department calculate the risks foreign countries pose on U.S. citizens traveling abroad. Each country is appointed a level of security: Level 1 areas are considered safe to travel (with normal precautions, of course), while Level 4 areas are deemed unsafe for travel. In August 2025, Mexico was rated Level 2, calling for "increased caution" when traveling to the popular Latin American destination. This comes at the heels of terrorism, crime, and kidnappings that take place in parts of Mexico. Homicide, carjacking, and robbery were some examples of the violent crimes one could encounter in the country, according to the travel advisory.
Does that mean you should start canceling your travel plans? Not necessarily. Within Mexico, different states are ranked according to their safety. Six Mexican states — Colima, Guerrero, Sinaloa, Michoacan, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas — received a Level 4 warning, the strongest advisory against travel. Even popular tourist destinations like Mexico City, Oaxaca, and Quintana Roo were flagged at Level 2, prompting visitors to exercise increased caution. The safest travel conditions can be found in Yucatan and Campeche, designated Level 1 zones. Wherever you're headed in Mexico, always err on the side of good sense and caution. Here are some tips for keeping you safe on your Mexico journeys.
Avoid dangerous rides and stay traceable when traveling
Exploring public transportation in foreign countries gives travelers an insight into the local culture, and Mexico has varied transportation options in place for the adventurous commuter, from buses to taxis and combi minibuses. As in every country, safety is a concern when taking public transport in Mexico. For intercity travel, the State Department advises traveling during daylight hours to avoid nighttime risks. A Mexico-based British blogger noted on Mexico Travel Secrets that many intercity roads lack streetlights, making it difficult to see hazards and road obstacles along the way. Should you happen upon road checkpoints, don't aggravate the situation by being disruptive or disrespectful; being cooperative prevents tense road-check situations from escalating to violence.
The key to keeping safe is staying traceable. Take taxis from regulated stands instead of flagging one down from the streets, or book traceable ride shares with Uber or Cabify to avoid any risk of robbery, carjacking, or kidnapping. As an extra measure, snap and send photos of your taxi's license plate to trusted people in your life, or share your location via GPS when possible. Traveling by bus? Choose deluxe or first-class buses that travel during the daytime. They usually pass through toll highways, which minimizes your chances of getting robbed — a reported risk for bus routes on occasion.
Maintain situational awareness at all times
Mike Ballard, director of intelligence of security firm Global Guardian, told USA Today that there hasn't been a dramatic surge in violent crimes in some Mexican tourist spots since the advisory. Still, travelers should remain vigilant about risks from terrorist groups, cartels, gangs, and criminal organizations, as the State Department advisory cautions. Danger can arise from even the most mundane situations, so exercising situational awareness goes a long way.
When out and about, Ballard suggests leaving behind any expensive accessories or jewelry that can draw the attention of thieves. And speaking of attention, always be present and on guard in crowded and unfamiliar places, like restaurants and bars where drinks could potentially be spiked. Also, don't share any personal information with strangers, like your hotel or travel itineraries. And if you must go out at night, adopt a buddy system: Move in pairs or in groups.
You can't go wrong with well-researched and well-placed accommodations. Lodgings that offer 24-hour lobby services, gates, or security are worth considering. "Stay on resort property," advised Ballard. "Most resorts have around-the-clock security keeping watch of the property." Once you've settled in, make your hotel stay as secure as possible by following these tips from a travel safety expert.
Prepare for medical emergencies
Don't underestimate just how quickly a bad case of food poisoning or being caught in the middle of a citywide protest can escalate — a little preparedness for unforeseen medical or security emergencies can go a long way. Check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Travel Health Information for Mexico for clinic information, travel notices, and other medical advice.
Get travel insurance that will cover any medical assistance and repatriation coverage. The State Department's travel guidance for Mexico cautions that Medicare and other U.S. health insurances aren't accepted in most Mexican hospitals or clinics. Prepare some emergency cash as upfront payment, which is usually expected before receiving any medical attention. Before bringing certain medicines from the U.S., verify their legal status first with the nearest Mexican embassy or consulate. Some medications may be considered controlled substances — and are therefore illegal — in Mexico, putting you at risk of being arrested.
Plan for crisis scenarios
Speaking to Fox News, retired Secret Service agent Robert McDonald stressed the importance of being extra vigilant in crowded areas, which can be vulnerable to attacks. "Whether at a resort, a ball game, or any crowded venue, it's important to always identify exit routes and have a plan to 'get off the X' if danger arises, since law enforcement often arrives only after the fact."
Mexico experiences earthquakes, potential tsunamis, and tropical storms, and like most natural disasters, they can happen without warning. In case of such events, the U.S. government has limits when it comes to providing assistance in many Mexican areas, as government employees can't access certain high-risk zones. The State Department also cautions that "emergency services are limited or unavailable" in remote or rural areas — something to consider if you're going off the beaten track.
That said, sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), a helpful, free, and overlooked program that can keep you safe while traveling abroad. How exactly does it work? It allows the U.S. embassy to send you health, weather, and security updates while you're traveling — especially useful for receiving natural disaster or civil unrest alerts. As McDonald advised, "A little bit of preparation, knowing where the consulate, police, or hospital are located can make a big difference. So plan ahead, and always be ready to remove yourself quickly from unsafe situations."