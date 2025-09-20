Less Than Two Hours Outside Of LA Is California's Easy Scenic Waterfall Trail Hidden In The San Bernardino Mountains

Hiking to waterfalls isn't exactly a novelty in California, home to the so-called "waterfall mecca," an awe-inspiring paradise that Thomas Roosevelt once referred to as the eighth wonder of the world. But the state is also home to lesser-known gems like this easy waterfall trail tucked away in the San Bernardino Mountains, less than two hours outside Los Angeles. The 1.8-mile round-trip hike called the Heart Rock Trail leads to Seely Creek Falls, better known to locals as the Heart Rock Waterfall, thanks to the heart-shaped indentation carved into the rocks beside the rushing water.

To start the hike, navigate to Camp Seely in the mountain resort town of Crestline. If you're driving there from downtown Los Angeles in normal traffic, it's about an hour-and-a-half drive — just avoid going during rush hour, which can easily add 30 to 40 minutes to your journey. Once you see the camp's entrance, look for signs pointing to Heart Rock Trail. You'll then turn left, following a narrow road all the way to a small parking lot and the trailhead. (You used to need a special Adventure Pass to park here, but the pass is no longer required and the parking lot is free to use.) Begin the hike along a paved path framed by the tall trees of San Bernardino National Forest. The path will become a dirt trail before arriving at the Heart Rock overlook and the 20-foot waterfall — just keep your eyes open for the heart-shaped hole in the rock formations beside the cascades.