Less Than Two Hours Outside Of LA Is California's Easy Scenic Waterfall Trail Hidden In The San Bernardino Mountains
Hiking to waterfalls isn't exactly a novelty in California, home to the so-called "waterfall mecca," an awe-inspiring paradise that Thomas Roosevelt once referred to as the eighth wonder of the world. But the state is also home to lesser-known gems like this easy waterfall trail tucked away in the San Bernardino Mountains, less than two hours outside Los Angeles. The 1.8-mile round-trip hike called the Heart Rock Trail leads to Seely Creek Falls, better known to locals as the Heart Rock Waterfall, thanks to the heart-shaped indentation carved into the rocks beside the rushing water.
To start the hike, navigate to Camp Seely in the mountain resort town of Crestline. If you're driving there from downtown Los Angeles in normal traffic, it's about an hour-and-a-half drive — just avoid going during rush hour, which can easily add 30 to 40 minutes to your journey. Once you see the camp's entrance, look for signs pointing to Heart Rock Trail. You'll then turn left, following a narrow road all the way to a small parking lot and the trailhead. (You used to need a special Adventure Pass to park here, but the pass is no longer required and the parking lot is free to use.) Begin the hike along a paved path framed by the tall trees of San Bernardino National Forest. The path will become a dirt trail before arriving at the Heart Rock overlook and the 20-foot waterfall — just keep your eyes open for the heart-shaped hole in the rock formations beside the cascades.
Plan your hike to Heart Rock Waterfall
Unlike some waterfall hikes, Heart Rock Trail is kid- and stroller-friendly, and leashed dogs are also welcome. It takes less than an hour to go out and back, depending on how long you linger at the main attraction. Be aware that the park's water features may dry up in summer; in spring and fall, you can walk down to the base of the waterfall and even wade in the water. It's icy-cold in winter, though Southern Californians used to sunny winters may enjoy the fact that the national forest is sometimes covered in a dusting of snow in January and February.
The hike is an easy day trip from LA, but if you're looking to stay in the area, consider booking one of the vintage-looking wood-paneled rooms at Crest Lodge Historic Mountain Inn (starting around $89 per night at the time of writing) or try the alpine lodge-style North Shore Inn (from $69 per night) near Lake Gregory. Low-key dining options conveniently located by the trail include Oscar's Mexican Grill (for excellent burritos and tacos) and the diner-like Top Town Cafe (for comforting breakfasts and sandwiches), and there are a few grocery and food stores nearby if you'd rather pack a picnic. It's about two to two and a half hours from the trailhead to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) if you're flying into the area. If you have more time to explore the state's hiking areas, check out this under-the-radar California trail that may be the best coastal hike in America.