Keep Your Wine Bottles Safe While Traveling Using This Simple Tool To Stop Them From Knocking Together

You've come to the end of your road trip through the best destination in Italy for wine lovers and you've acquired one too many Tuscan Chianti bottles to take home. Or maybe you are about to board a flight after visiting this California mountain town with wineries and making a mandatory stop at the bottle shop afterwards. Whether you were planning a tannin-filled escape or you just happened to pick up a few delectable labels along the way, the trickiest part of the trip is always making sure your wine bottles don't break while traveling. While there are hacks to fly home with a whole case of wine, you may just want to bring along a couple of your favorites without having to ship them or package them with avant-garde materials. Luckily, there is a super simple and inexpensive tool specifically made to prevent glass bottles from knocking together in your bag. And no, it's not a pair of socks bundled together.

Reusable mesh sleeves, like Shappy's Wine Mesh Protective Sleeves on Amazon, are a cheap and effective way to keep your precious bottles safe. If you've tried securing wine bottles with packing peanuts or bubble wrap, you know they are a good solution, but they occupy valuable space in your luggage, can be tricky to find while traveling, and can sometimes dissolve into a mess if exposed to moisture. Instead, polyethylene, silicone, and even corrugated paper mesh sleeves will do the same job while saving you space, and they are more eco-friendly, too. The science behind this tool is simple: By adding netting around a glass object, you add a layer of friction and, at the same time, create a textured buffer zone that protects the bottles from minor impacts.