Only One Of The World's 10 Most Walkable Cities Is Located Outside Europe

I lived in Tokyo for seven years, and when people would come to visit, I always offered two nebulous pieces of advice: Use your feet and look up. I offered the latter because a lot of the most interesting restaurants, cocktail bars, and izakayas (a kind of pub diner) are located on the upper floors of skyscrapers. And the first piece of advice was always crucial because Tokyo, despite its immense size and scale, is a wonderful city for walking. So when Compare the Market ranked Tokyo as the third most walkable city worldwide for 2025, it rubberstamped something I had felt for years.

Compare the Market analyzed 90 cities across the world, assessing factors like car-free spaces, public transport infrastructure, levels of public safety, annual rainfall, and commuting habits. Tokyo is famous for its transport network and safety, but it also scored well for its convenience: 77% of people live near schools and healthcare facilities, and 48% live near car-free areas. The Japanese capital notably jumped three places in this year's rankings, from sixth in 2024.

Old-world European cities, with their sun-splashed promenades, streetside cafes, and gorgeous architecture, are always going to find their way onto a list of the world's most walkable cities. So it's unsurprising that palatial capitals Prague (in first place) and Vienna (in second) joined Tokyo on the podium. Polish cities Wroclaw, a surprise addition in fourth place, and Warsaw, the "Paris of the East," rounded out the top five.