About Half An Hour Outside St. Louis Is A Charming Illinois City Perfect For A Weekend Getaway

Small towns across the U.S. often offer an escape from the hustle and grind of city life. Illinois specializes in them, with places like Woodstock, a historic town outside of Chicago full of vintage shops and nostalgic vibes — and that's just one example with many others like it dotting the state. Another charming little city is Waterloo, which offers the perfect antidote to the urban rat race.

Yet Waterloo has a few unexpected tricks, with amenities and attractions one could easily find in a larger city like St. Louis, which is conveniently only half an hour away. In Waterloo, it's best to expect the unexpected. Like an extraordinary vineyard, somewhat surprising for the Prairie State.

The bucolic, quiet environs of Schorr Lake will provide the perfect introduction to your weekend getaway. It's enough to make one want to toss back a refreshing glass of cabernet. Well, good news. Schorr Lake has an eponymous, 6-acre vineyard, with an extensive list of dry and sweet wines that demand tasting. While you may not find Waterloo on the list of best towns for wine lovers in the Midwest, its vineyard is the perfect way to kick off a three-day excursion into one of the state's less-explored towns.