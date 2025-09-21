About Half An Hour Outside St. Louis Is A Charming Illinois City Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
Small towns across the U.S. often offer an escape from the hustle and grind of city life. Illinois specializes in them, with places like Woodstock, a historic town outside of Chicago full of vintage shops and nostalgic vibes — and that's just one example with many others like it dotting the state. Another charming little city is Waterloo, which offers the perfect antidote to the urban rat race.
Yet Waterloo has a few unexpected tricks, with amenities and attractions one could easily find in a larger city like St. Louis, which is conveniently only half an hour away. In Waterloo, it's best to expect the unexpected. Like an extraordinary vineyard, somewhat surprising for the Prairie State.
The bucolic, quiet environs of Schorr Lake will provide the perfect introduction to your weekend getaway. It's enough to make one want to toss back a refreshing glass of cabernet. Well, good news. Schorr Lake has an eponymous, 6-acre vineyard, with an extensive list of dry and sweet wines that demand tasting. While you may not find Waterloo on the list of best towns for wine lovers in the Midwest, its vineyard is the perfect way to kick off a three-day excursion into one of the state's less-explored towns.
Dig deep into history, go underground, then pig out
About 10 minutes out of town, the Illinois Caverns State Natural Area offers something a bit different. Its 6 miles of tight quarters have drawn visitors since the start of the 20th century, when they traversed its passages under the light of kerosene lamps. Those days are long gone, but the stalactites, stalagmites, and an underground stream remain, welcoming visitors alongside cave salamanders and bats. Come prepared for an untamed experience, requiring caving equipment like boots, preferably waterproof ones, as you traverse the wet environment. To enter the cave, you must have a group of at least four people, have multiple light sources, and sign a waiver.
If you'd like a more civilized indoor experience, Waterloo has several historic houses worth visiting. The Bellefontaine House stands on the site of Waterloo's original home and the first settlements in what was then known as the Illinois Country of New France. Built by Captain James Moore well above the Mississippi River's bank, the house sits atop territory tailor-made for building, safe from the river's fluctuations in height. It's believed Moore's original log cabin was incorporated into the house.
All this exploration will likely work up an appetite. No worries, Waterloo has you covered. The town has a knack for good ol' fashioned American grub. Mamma's on Mill offers everything from the classic meatball sub to spicy Italian sandwiches. Barbecue aficionados should make a beeline for Shorty's Smokehouse, just off Main Street. The menu features all the staples one would expect, from pulled pork to brisket by the pound. The Sunday porksteak special offers a delicious way to cap off your weekend in town.
The logistics of visiting Waterloo
Those who can drive to Waterloo should. The rest should book a flight to the closest major transit hub, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, which is about 45 minutes out of town. Since you'll already be in the Gateway City, consider heading about 30 minutes north to Alton, the riverfront city with a chic antique district and historic charm.
Those needing a place to rest face surprising options for such a small town. Several smaller motels and chains offer accommodations for around $100 a night. Those looking for a full-on Waterloo experience should book a night at the Senator Rickert Residence Bed & Breakfast. The centrally located digs provide comfortable quarters, and most of Waterloo's best attractions and eateries are within walking distance.
Waterloo's weather is pleasant year-round, so don't fret over what to pack. Just bring seasonally appropriate clothes and a willingness to leave city life behind. At least for a while.