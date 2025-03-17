Right Outside St. Louis Is A Riverfront Illinois City With A Chic Antique District And Historic Charm

Chicago may be the first destination that comes to mind at the mention of Illinois. However, the Prairie State hides a myriad of lesser-known cities and towns — many of which you can discover by embarking on America's most underrated road trip — that deserve a mention.

About 20 miles north of St. Louis — home to one of the only U.S. national parks situated entirely within a city — Alton rests quietly at the border of Missouri and Illinois (though it technically belongs to Illinois). Out-of-state visitors can head to St. Louis Lambert International Airport and then drive from there until they reach Alton. Dating back to 1818, the riverfront city's rich history is apparent right away. Neighborhoods dotted with Victorian homes, a thriving downtown district lined with antique shops, and 19th-century buildings with storied pasts scattered around are callbacks to a bygone era.

From hunting for vintage treasures to ghost hunting in some of America's most haunted locations, you'll find an array of activities in Alton to connect you to its historic charm — or, in some cases, paranormal past.