Southern Europe's First 'Dark Sky Community' Is A Wildly Charming Croatian Island Town With Pristine Beaches

The International Dark Sky Places program certifies locations that offer exceptional starry nights and a commitment to reducing light pollution. To qualify, a location must provide regular public access and allow for naked-eye visibility of the Milky Way. As of today, over 200 sites worldwide – like the first International Dark Sky City out in the Old West — have been recognized by DarkSky International for their commitment to preserving the night sky. From locations across the American West to starlit islands, these destinations aren't just scenic, they're cosmic. And now, these communities can also be found in Europe. In fact, Jelsa, a sparkling treasure on Hvar Island in Croatia, is now shining even brighter. Crowned Southern Europe's first "Dark Sky Community" by DarkSky International, this charming town invites you to slow down and look up.

Jelsa knows how to glow around the clock, dazzling visitors with sunlit charm by day and a sky full of stars by night. In the sunlight, Jelsa is all island living, pristine beaches, cascading mountains, and the kind of scenery that makes you want to put your phone down and just breathe. A stunning blend of large, lively squares and small streets lined with Baroque, Gothic, and Renaissance-style buildings. Jelsa brings easy elegance with a healthy dose of laid-back Dalmatian spirit. Come for the stargazing, stay for the sun-soaked adventures that won't break the bank.