There Are Two Destinations In Italy Tourists Can See The Pope In Rome And Both Are Breathtaking

It's a particularly busy moment to visit Rome. Happening now is the Catholic Jubilee, an event that occurs only once every 25 years — this time, the Holy Year runs from December 24, 2024, through December 14, 2025, and may bring in as many as 32 million visitors, as reported by The New York Times. And there's a new pope in town. Chicago cardinal Robert Francis Prevost became Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, in May, prompting a surge in tourism numbers from the U.S. There's no doubt that Pope Leo is popular, but if you plan ahead, it's possible to see him in person at one of two breathtaking locations in Vatican City.

The first, St. Peter's Square, is better known to many. But it's not the only place you can catch a Papal Audience: On select dates, Pope Francis appears inside the Paolo VI Audience Hall. Read on for more details about both options, and check out these tips for visiting the wildly famous destination of Vatican City, including how to find its least crowded spot.