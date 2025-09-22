There Are Two Destinations In Italy Tourists Can See The Pope In Rome And Both Are Breathtaking
It's a particularly busy moment to visit Rome. Happening now is the Catholic Jubilee, an event that occurs only once every 25 years — this time, the Holy Year runs from December 24, 2024, through December 14, 2025, and may bring in as many as 32 million visitors, as reported by The New York Times. And there's a new pope in town. Chicago cardinal Robert Francis Prevost became Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, in May, prompting a surge in tourism numbers from the U.S. There's no doubt that Pope Leo is popular, but if you plan ahead, it's possible to see him in person at one of two breathtaking locations in Vatican City.
The first, St. Peter's Square, is better known to many. But it's not the only place you can catch a Papal Audience: On select dates, Pope Francis appears inside the Paolo VI Audience Hall. Read on for more details about both options, and check out these tips for visiting the wildly famous destination of Vatican City, including how to find its least crowded spot.
See the pope in St. Peter's Square and the Paolo VI Audience Hall
When Pope Leo isn't traveling or taking a summer break, he appears at a Papal Audience — not a full Catholic Mass, but a shorter service featuring readings and blessings — on Wednesday mornings in St. Peter's Square. The event begins at 9 a.m., though many visitors arrive early, hoping to get a good seat (it's first-come, first-served). Tickets are free, and it's recommended to request them online at least two weeks in advance. Don't worry if you don't have a ticket: All are welcome in the standing room-only area. Note that all participants must pass through airport-style security clearance to enter the event.
In colder months, the Papal Audience is held indoors at the Paolo VI Audience Hall in Vatican City. Designed by Italian architect and engineer Pier Luigi Nervi and inaugurated in 1971, it's located near St. Peter's Basilica. The auditorium is large and modern, with excellent lighting and acoustics, thanks to the building's curved shape. The procedure for attending an event here is similar to that in St. Peter's Square — tickets are free and available in advance, security procedures are in place, etc. — but once the hall is full, admission closes, so it's best to arrive early.
Plan your trip to Vatican City
While visiting Vatican City for the Papal Audience, admire the view of St. Peter's Basilica, the largest church in the world, and the ancient Egyptian obelisk in the middle of the piazza. Forming a circular shape around the square is sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini's striking colonnade, commissioned by Pope Alexander VII in the 17th century. If you can't get enough of this sacred city-state, consider a visit to "the pope's playground," a stunning Italian garden perfect for lovers of nature and history.
There's no shortage of wonderful places to eat and sleep near the Vatican. The elegant Residenza Paolo VI Hotel (from $176 per night at the time of writing) is just outside the square and features a lovely terrace with views of the dome of St. Peter's Basilica, while friendly B&B Lunaria Suites Rome (from $225 per night) is right around the corner. On the other side of the square, try the low-key Tonnarello San Pietro or the lively Borghiciana Pastificio Artigianale for pasta and tiramisu.
Leonardo da Vinci International Airport is 30 minutes away from Vatican City by car or 40 minutes using public transportation, while Termini train station, with connections to cities all over Europe, is 15 minutes by car or 30 minutes by metro. Find out which 14 things you should do with only one day in Rome, according to Reddit.