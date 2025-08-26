This Wildly Famous Tiny Destination Tops The List For Overcrowded Travel (But There's One Less Crowded Spot)

Perhaps the best way to skip the Vatican lines is to take a Vatican Necropolis tour (sometimes referred to as the Tour of the Scavi). When you arrive, you'll enter via a discreet entrance manned by the Swiss Guard for a quick security check. You'll meet your guide at a designated spot, and descend through millennia of history, past ancient tombstones, burial chambers, skeletal remains, frescoes, urns, and more. It's tight, and there are uneven sections and rickety stairs, so it's unsuitable for people with mobility issues. Additionally, it can get quite warm and humid (despite being portrayed as cold as a plot device in the sequel to "The Da Vinci Code," entitled "Angels and Demons"), but otherwise it's an incredibly fascinating off-the-beaten-path look at the pagan and early Christian worlds hidden below St. Peter's.

Booking is not quite as easy as simply picking a time, but while the process has a couple of extra steps, it's simple enough if a little unpredictable. You'll book via a booking form (with the Excavations Office of the Fabbrica di San Pietro), submitting your group's preferred dates and language preferences, as you'll be led by a professional guide and regaled with facts and anecdotes. We suggest planning at least three months in advance, as only 250 people per day are granted access (of the 30,000 who visit the Vatican), and the tours tend to fill up quickly.

The Scavi Necropolis tour culminates in the grottoes directly beneath St. Peter's, where you'll find the Papal tombs. After this, you're left to your own devices, and you can easily enter and make your way into the main basilica without having to stand in the queues winding around St. Peter's Square.