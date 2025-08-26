This Wildly Famous Tiny Destination Tops The List For Overcrowded Travel (But There's One Less Crowded Spot)
Vatican City, nestled between Rome's Parco di Monte Ciocci and Castel Sant'Angelo — one of our must-visit must-destinations on a romantic trip of Rome –– may be the smallest sovereign state in the world. It draws millions of visitors annually, making it almost perpetually crowded with lines of worshippers, tourists, nuns, influencers, and visiting priests: a microcosm of the world at large. Home to the vast St. Peter's Basilica, topped by the magnificent 16th-century dome, an eye-catching ornament even on Rome's skyline, the Vatican Museums, and the astonishing Sistine Chapel, Vatican City holds an outsized place in the world's religious and cultural imagination. And whether you're drawn by faith, the art of Michelangelo, or sheer curiosity for one of the world's most revered sights, there are a few ways to make your Vatican trip a little more time-efficient.
Most visitors hoping to cut their waiting time tend to travel in the shoulder seasons or aim to take advantage of early-morning or evening access tours. Several tour operators offer pre-opening entry (as early as 6 a.m.), but these don't come cheap, with prices often high in the hundreds. Similarly, evening visits, when the museums stay open late on Fridays, offer significantly thinner crowds and the chance to enjoy the storied atmosphere without the bustle. But there are other ways too, specifically on tours of those parts of the Vatican that aren't typically accessible without a guide. The Necropolis tour is one such option, offering a fascinating look at the ancient mausoleums beneath St. Peter's, and a little peek at what they say is the actual tomb of Saint Peter himself.
Entering the Vatican via the Necropolis Tour
Perhaps the best way to skip the Vatican lines is to take a Vatican Necropolis tour (sometimes referred to as the Tour of the Scavi). When you arrive, you'll enter via a discreet entrance manned by the Swiss Guard for a quick security check. You'll meet your guide at a designated spot, and descend through millennia of history, past ancient tombstones, burial chambers, skeletal remains, frescoes, urns, and more. It's tight, and there are uneven sections and rickety stairs, so it's unsuitable for people with mobility issues. Additionally, it can get quite warm and humid (despite being portrayed as cold as a plot device in the sequel to "The Da Vinci Code," entitled "Angels and Demons"), but otherwise it's an incredibly fascinating off-the-beaten-path look at the pagan and early Christian worlds hidden below St. Peter's.
Booking is not quite as easy as simply picking a time, but while the process has a couple of extra steps, it's simple enough if a little unpredictable. You'll book via a booking form (with the Excavations Office of the Fabbrica di San Pietro), submitting your group's preferred dates and language preferences, as you'll be led by a professional guide and regaled with facts and anecdotes. We suggest planning at least three months in advance, as only 250 people per day are granted access (of the 30,000 who visit the Vatican), and the tours tend to fill up quickly.
The Scavi Necropolis tour culminates in the grottoes directly beneath St. Peter's, where you'll find the Papal tombs. After this, you're left to your own devices, and you can easily enter and make your way into the main basilica without having to stand in the queues winding around St. Peter's Square.
Getting to Vatican City and Further Exploration
If all roads lead to Rome, then it can feel, at times, like all of Rome leads to Vatican City –– perched as it is just off the Tiber's west bank as a stunning gilded enclave within Rome. Look to the skyline and you'll often see St. Peter's famous dome illuminated in a light amber in the evenings, making it a simple and rather stunning walk no matter where you are in Rome's center. Of course, the mopeds do laden the air with a slightly acrid gasoline smell at times. But that's all a part of the Italian experience.
You'll likely fly into Italy's Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport (FCO), which is the major international transport hub serving Rome, the best city to kick off your vacation in Italy. The closest public transport station to Vatican City is Ottaviano-S. Pietro Station, to which you can take the Line A metro.
If you'd like to continue your exploration of Italy without the crowds, then we suggest embarking on an Italian itinerary of some of its smaller destinations. Perhaps head in the direction of Naples, stopping at Gaeta, an underrated city between Rome and Naples. After a day or two exploring, sample the excellent street food (Pizza Fritta, cuoppo, Frittata di Pasta, etc.) in Naples, before taking a morning ferry to delightful Procida, an unsung island full of pastel colored homes and the iconic Marina di Corricella.