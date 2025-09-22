This West Virginia Town Is A Charming Spot Known For Tasty Hot Dogs And A Lively Annual Festival

One of the best ways to get to know a destination is through its culinary scene and its annual celebrations, and one such place where this rings through is in Marmet, West Virginia. Not only is this a foody paradise — especially if you are a lover of succulent hot dogs — but this charming town hosts an annual festival which draws in the crowds. West Virginia is teaming with scenic small towns that deserve some recognition, and Marmet is certainly one of them. Conveniently located just 12 miles from West Virginia International Yeager Airport near the bustling city of Charleston — a historic city that perfectly blends southern charm with a European style, the small mountain town is well worth a visit.

With a tiny population of just 1,400 people, Marmet is where you will enjoy discovering what small-town West Virginia is really like. This is even more apparent during their Labor Day celebrations. Marmet may be a far cry from urban city life, but you will find everything you could need here, whether it be a place to chow down on the state's best hot dogs, to visit scenic riverside parks, or to partake in outdoor recreation.

Marmet is within easy reach of the 9,300-acre Kanawha State Forest, with its many beautiful trails and camping opportunities, so this makes a great destination if you are eager to enjoy a quiet outdoor escape. Situated between Marmet and Charleston, Kanawha State Forest was called "a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts" by West Virginia State Parks, and it is a wonderful place for biking, hiking, and wildlife spotting.