This West Virginia Town Is A Charming Spot Known For Tasty Hot Dogs And A Lively Annual Festival
One of the best ways to get to know a destination is through its culinary scene and its annual celebrations, and one such place where this rings through is in Marmet, West Virginia. Not only is this a foody paradise — especially if you are a lover of succulent hot dogs — but this charming town hosts an annual festival which draws in the crowds. West Virginia is teaming with scenic small towns that deserve some recognition, and Marmet is certainly one of them. Conveniently located just 12 miles from West Virginia International Yeager Airport near the bustling city of Charleston — a historic city that perfectly blends southern charm with a European style, the small mountain town is well worth a visit.
With a tiny population of just 1,400 people, Marmet is where you will enjoy discovering what small-town West Virginia is really like. This is even more apparent during their Labor Day celebrations. Marmet may be a far cry from urban city life, but you will find everything you could need here, whether it be a place to chow down on the state's best hot dogs, to visit scenic riverside parks, or to partake in outdoor recreation.
Marmet is within easy reach of the 9,300-acre Kanawha State Forest, with its many beautiful trails and camping opportunities, so this makes a great destination if you are eager to enjoy a quiet outdoor escape. Situated between Marmet and Charleston, Kanawha State Forest was called "a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts" by West Virginia State Parks, and it is a wonderful place for biking, hiking, and wildlife spotting.
Marmet has the best hot dogs in West Virginia
Marmet is a hot dog lover's paradise, and although New York or Chicago is often synonymous with having famous hot dogs, West Virginia is not far behind. These are not just any hot dogs; in fact, you need to pay a visit to Chum's Hotdogs to see what it's all about. There is a reason these hot dogs have made a name for themselves as the best in the state. One Google reviewer went as far as to say that it was "hands down one of the best I've had in my 46 yrs", and it is their creamy yellow slaw and spicy chili that makes them stand out from the crowd.
This roadside eatery can't be missed, since it is located right in the heart of town. Given the quick service, it's also a great on-the-go option. However, Chums has 4.9 stars on Restaurantji for a reason, so it is advised to sit back, relax, and savor the flavors. There is no shortage of rave reviews, which means they are doing something right. One reviewer wrote "this is one of the best hotdogs I've ever had", while another gushed that the "delicious, yellow slaw is a game changer".
Customers will also find other items on the menu, ranging from corn dogs and pickle chips to deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (another bucket-list bite). If you are sticking around a little longer, why not check out Tudor's Biscuit World for some hearty American classics or Simply Sweet Cafe to satisfy your sweet tooth?
Marmet throws a fantastic Labor Day festival
Marmet can be visited throughout the year, but if you want to visit at the ultimate time for fun and celebrations, then plan to visit during Labor Day weekend. This event is celebrated with the rest of the country, but as a community whose economy was built around coal, Marmet pays an extra special thanks to the local workers. And don't miss the Labor Day parade!
Just a few years back in 2021, 13 News reported that Marmet was also celebrating its 100th anniversary, which coincided with Labor Day celebrations, and the community gathered to express their pride. Frances Armentrout, who was a councilwoman at the time and is now the town's mayor, told the news station, "We are very proud of this town, it's a small town, but we have some wonderful people that live here. Very proud Americans live here".
The celebration is held during the busiest time of the year, so booking accommodations in advance is advised. With that in mind, the best place to stay to be close to the event is in the south of Charleston, which is just a few miles away. You'll have your pick of familiar hotels, including the Comfort Inn and Holiday Inn Express, to suit your needs and budget.