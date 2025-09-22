Women Should Avoid Wearing These Fashionable Shoes When Traveling In Europe
Typically, when Americans, or tourists in general, pack for a Europe trip, they want to get the most Instagrammable photos, hoping to look their best against cobblestone streets and historic, medieval architecture. However, often, tourists get it wrong. This often leads to packing stylish stiletto heels, thinking they'll elevate any outfit. And even though it's one of the most common clothing mistakes on their European vacation, many tourists only realize their faux pas when they get to their destination. What looks glamorous in a photo can be a nightmare in real life. As an American who is currently living in Barcelona, I can confirm this to be true. In fact, Europeans dress wildly differently from how Americans think they do — and one thing is at the forefront more than anything else: comfort.
When I moved to Barcelona, I packed one pair of heels, and they've been sitting in my closet since I moved. Europe's streets, filled with uneven cobblestones, steep staircases, and long walking routes, are notoriously unforgiving for high heels. One wrong step can result in a twisted ankle or painful blisters, turning your dream trip into a struggle. It's also a telltale sign you're dressing like a tourist, and you will stick out like a sore thumb.
What you should wear instead
There are ways to look your best in Europe without going over the top, and when it comes to footwear, you want to be smart, even an expert travel blogger and Rick Steves' protégé, Cameron Hewitt, values practicality over glamour. Think sneakers, Converse, closed-toe shoes, or, if you want a little height, a chunky platform that won't leave your feet aching. Travelers on Reddit often note that European bars and clubs don't require heels, so you won't be missing out on nightlife by choosing comfort. In Europe, the focus is on simple, versatile shoes that can handle long walks and uneven streets, like dressy sandals, loafers, or sleek flats. These choices let you explore cities from morning to night while still looking effortlessly chic.
Instagram creator Monserrat Varela, aka @itsmontsevarela, among others like them on the internet, also shared tips for looking elegant while traveling, noting that heels rarely make sense in Europe due to the uneven streets and cobblestone terrain. Instead, they recommend pairing comfortable footwear with stylish outfits, such as flowing dresses, tailored pants, or chic jackets, so you can remain fashionable without sacrificing practicality. By choosing shoes that balance comfort and style, you'll avoid sore feet, enjoy more spontaneous adventures, and still capture those Instagram-worthy shots against Europe's historic backdrops.
Still worried about what to put in your suitcase? Check out our feature on the European fashion choices that can make you a target for pickpockets and what to wear instead.