There are ways to look your best in Europe without going over the top, and when it comes to footwear, you want to be smart, even an expert travel blogger and Rick Steves' protégé, Cameron Hewitt, values practicality over glamour. Think sneakers, Converse, closed-toe shoes, or, if you want a little height, a chunky platform that won't leave your feet aching. Travelers on Reddit often note that European bars and clubs don't require heels, so you won't be missing out on nightlife by choosing comfort. In Europe, the focus is on simple, versatile shoes that can handle long walks and uneven streets, like dressy sandals, loafers, or sleek flats. These choices let you explore cities from morning to night while still looking effortlessly chic.

Instagram creator Monserrat Varela, aka @itsmontsevarela, among others like them on the internet, also shared tips for looking elegant while traveling, noting that heels rarely make sense in Europe due to the uneven streets and cobblestone terrain. Instead, they recommend pairing comfortable footwear with stylish outfits, such as flowing dresses, tailored pants, or chic jackets, so you can remain fashionable without sacrificing practicality. By choosing shoes that balance comfort and style, you'll avoid sore feet, enjoy more spontaneous adventures, and still capture those Instagram-worthy shots against Europe's historic backdrops.

