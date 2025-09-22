One Of The Best Casinos Away From The Las Vegas Strip Is An Affordable Hidden Gem And A Favorite Among Locals
Ask anyone who's been to Las Vegas, and they will tell you that the Strip (aka Las Vegas Boulevard) is where all the action is. From the ultra-glam casino resort with sky-high strip and sphere views to the underrated casino with affordable family-friendly experiences to the iconic hotel home to the largest piece of the Titanic ever recovered, no Vegas vacation is complete without a stroll along the glitzy, neon-lit roadway. Unfortunately, visiting the Strip also means fighting through crowds of tourists and paying high prices. That's why locals and frequent visitors choose alternative casino options, like the Aliante Hotel and Casino.
Situated on the northern border of the city, Aliante Hotel and Casino is truly a hidden gem, as most tourists and first-time visitors don't venture to this side of Sin City to stay and play. So, the whole vibe at Aliante is much more relaxed and casual than that of casinos you'll find on the Strip, allowing you to save money and enjoy more of your vacation.
Plus, the table minimums are lower than spots like MGM, Excalibur, and Bellagio. Games start at $10 to $15, while games on the Strip often start at $25 or higher. Whether it's your first time in Las Vegas or you're a regular looking for a better casino resort experience, Aliante might just be the ticket. Here's why it's ranked as one of the best options off the Strip.
Why you should visit Aliante Hotel and Casino
Although the Aliante Hotel and Casino is on the northern edge of Las Vegas, it's still just about a 40-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport. The hotel has four room options: The Deluxe Room, the Ambassador Suite, the Executive Suite, and the Presidential Suite. Room rates range from $200-$400 per night, depending on the time of year. As one might expect, holidays and big event weekends cause prices to rise, and weekend rates are generally higher than those available during the week.
When it comes to amenities, Aliante has a fabulous pool, surrounded by palm trees and private cabanas. There's also a spa on-site to help you relax and enjoy your stay even more. As with most casinos in Vegas, Aliante has an entertainment venue featuring DJs, concerts, and other live events. So, when planning your vacation, pay attention to their exciting events calendar. Speaking of the casino, the gaming floor has hundreds of slots and all the table games you could want. Aliante is also one of the few casinos with a non-smoking bingo room, just in case you want some good old-fashioned fun.
Finally, Aliante has multiple restaurants, so you don't have to venture too far out to grab a bite. For breakfast, nothing beats the on-site restaurant FARM. If you want a fine-dining experience, MRKT offers fresh seafood and delicious steaks. For international cuisine, Bistro 57 has a wide variety of Italian favorites, while the Salted Lime is perfect for Mexican and Southwestern dishes. The casino also has a food court if you're looking for fast and affordable options.