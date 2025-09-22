America's Largest Pumpkin Festival Is A Fun And Fall-Filled Extravaganza Tucked Away In An Underrated Midwest City

It's hard to deny that the U.S. can become quite fall-obsessed. Many Americans are drawn to destinations in the Midwest to experience the magic of the season, such as Michigan's Mackinac Island, with its horse trails and waterfront sunsets, or the leaf-peeping resort city of Branson, Missouri. And there's nothing quite like a pumpkin festival to get truly into the spirit. These fall celebrations evolved from traditional harvest events across America to bring communities together and celebrate all things orange-hued. Possibly the largest pumpkin festival in the country is the Circleville Pumpkin Show, located in Pickaway County, Ohio. Located about 30 miles south of Columbus, the home of one of America's largest public rose gardens, this Midwest gem has a charming, historic downtown with several 19th-century buildings, which provide the perfect backdrop for the seasonal festivities.

Circleville has hosted various versions of the festival since 1903, and welcomes over 300,000 visitors every year for the four-day event. In 2025, the event will take place from October 15 to 18. Describing itself as "The Greatest Free Show on Earth," both admission and parking are totally free, and pets are welcome, making this an accessible and family-friendly event. Eager beavers flock to visit local gems such as Lindsay's Bakery, which proudly showcases its 400lb pumpkin pie each year and sells more than 100,000 donuts over the course of the festival. The city is even home to a permanent pumpkin-shaped water tower, standing as a testament to the community's love of gourds.