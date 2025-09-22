America's Largest Pumpkin Festival Is A Fun And Fall-Filled Extravaganza Tucked Away In An Underrated Midwest City
It's hard to deny that the U.S. can become quite fall-obsessed. Many Americans are drawn to destinations in the Midwest to experience the magic of the season, such as Michigan's Mackinac Island, with its horse trails and waterfront sunsets, or the leaf-peeping resort city of Branson, Missouri. And there's nothing quite like a pumpkin festival to get truly into the spirit. These fall celebrations evolved from traditional harvest events across America to bring communities together and celebrate all things orange-hued. Possibly the largest pumpkin festival in the country is the Circleville Pumpkin Show, located in Pickaway County, Ohio. Located about 30 miles south of Columbus, the home of one of America's largest public rose gardens, this Midwest gem has a charming, historic downtown with several 19th-century buildings, which provide the perfect backdrop for the seasonal festivities.
Circleville has hosted various versions of the festival since 1903, and welcomes over 300,000 visitors every year for the four-day event. In 2025, the event will take place from October 15 to 18. Describing itself as "The Greatest Free Show on Earth," both admission and parking are totally free, and pets are welcome, making this an accessible and family-friendly event. Eager beavers flock to visit local gems such as Lindsay's Bakery, which proudly showcases its 400lb pumpkin pie each year and sells more than 100,000 donuts over the course of the festival. The city is even home to a permanent pumpkin-shaped water tower, standing as a testament to the community's love of gourds.
Parades, competitions, and activities at the Circleville Pumpkin Show
As the state's oldest and largest pumpkin festival, Circleville Pumpkin Show features seven parades throughout the four-day event, with the highlight being the Miss Pumpkin Show Parade at 8 p.m. on the first day of the festival. There is also a pet parade on Friday afternoon, where you can delight in some adorably dressed furry friends competing for prizes, including "Best Dressed Dog" and "Greatest Number of Pets by One Person." Multiple stages are dotted around the festival with live bands entertaining the crowds, and there are food vendors, art & crafts stalls, and carnival rides galore.
And what about the star of the show, the illustrious pumpkin? The festival opens with the giant pumpkin weigh-in, with the winner in 2024 totaling an eye-watering 2,226 pounds. There is also a pumpkin toss, giant pumpkin display, pumpkin pie-eating contest, and pumpkin carving. If you are feeling sorry for the other members of the Cucurbitaceae family, fear not, as there are more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, gourds, and squash showcased in various colorful displays. The entire event is run by volunteers and local businesses, fostering a proud community spirit and celebrating all things fall-themed.