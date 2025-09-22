The European Districts You Should Visit To Avoid Tourist Traps, According To Rick Steves

For many of the 747 million visitors to Europe in 2024 (via UN Tourism), taking a trip there is a dream come true. Famous cities like Paris, Barcelona, Rome, London, and Athens can seem like they're straight out of fairytales, and tourism operators aim to bring the dream to life. However, as travel expert Rick Steves points out in a presentation available on YouTube, pursuing the fairytale often means missing the boat of reality. Emphasizing the point, Steves points to a slide of a distinctly tourist-free business district in Paris, noting, "This is reality in Paris. Not the Arc de Triomphe. The Arc de la Défense ... To go to Paris and not see a little bit of this reality, you're missing a big part of it." This statement probably doesn't come as a shock, since Rick Steves often espouses advice on avoiding crowds at tourist attractions in France.

Business districts like La Défense are great places to tap this reality. Here, locals go about their day — working, shopping, dining, and living — without a thought of the tourist dream. Sure, it may not have the postcard views and selfie backdrops, but it does brim with authenticity and vibe of Europe today. That matters to Steves. "I think it's really important in our travels to see the touristy stuff," Steves states in the presentation, "But I also think it's really important to just feel the pulse of today's Europe." For Steves, this is one path to elevating the travel experience, saying that "if you can be a little smarter in your sightseeing, you'll have a better trip." It's even easier to avoid crowds at lesser-known European destinations, but that doesn't mean a trip to iconic cities isn't still on the table if you're savvy.