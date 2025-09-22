Washington's Scenic Road Trip Winding Through Lush Mountains Is A Breathtaking Olympic National Park Paradise

The Olympic Peninsula in the state of Washington is an incredibly scenic area with views of the Pacific coast, the Olympic Mountains, and the Hoh Rain Forest. It's where you'll find a popular national park with snowcapped peaks and vistas that stretch for miles across the horizon. Olympic National Park has some of the Pacific Northwest's most amazing beaches and elegant lakefront lodges hidden in ancient forests. And while the destination itself is one for the scrapbooks, the drive through Olympic National Park can be just as memorable. Hurricane Ridge Road is a curving passage through the mountains with views of major river straits, blustery mountains, and heart-pounding drop-offs. Driving this road is the perfect way to get some extra photos of stunning landscapes and byway thrills.

A journey along Hurricane Ridge Road begins in the nearby city of Port Angeles. The city has its own airport — the William R. Fairchild International Airport. This is considered a domestic airport, so most visitors end up flying into Seattle (about two hours away). Wherever you land, be sure to pick up a rental car to best explore the landscape.

Once at Port Angeles, travelers can head south out of the city to start their road trip. While it's easiest to take a car along this road, there are also tour groups in Port Angeles that travel along this road and explore the Hurricane Ridge area. The road is 17 miles long and takes a little over 30 minutes to drive from one end to the other without stopping. Since it would be a waste not to stop, plan to spend over an hour each way on the road to really appreciate the scenery.