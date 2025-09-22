This Southern California Coastal Escape Dazzles With Iconic Surfing, Seaside Eats, And Year-Round Events
Imagine a coastal escape described as Beverly Hills on the sea. That's the vibe you'll find in Newport Beach, an upscale Southern California city that dazzles with iconic surf, amazing eats, and events all year long. Part of the draw is the amazing weather. With moderate temperatures and minimal rainfall, the city offers outdoor activities like paddle boarding, fishing, parasailing, surfing, volleyball, and more, as well as multiple annual festivals and events.
In the fall, the festivals include the Newport Beach Car Fest with hundreds of vintage, exotic, and luxury cars and trucks, and the Newport Beach Film Fest with 350+ films, seminars, and galas for the 60,000 or so attendees each year. In the late spring, the Subaru Newport Beach Jazz Festival delivers days of live music, with past performers like Babyface and CeeLo Green, while the Summer Concert Series on the Green keeps the music going with free admission and a relaxed atmosphere where attendees typically bring their own beach chairs, blankets, and even picnic baskets. For those rare days when the weather is less than ideal, Campus Jax is the spot for live music and Cajun-style dining all year long.
One of the best annual events, however, might be Independence Day. On the coast, fireworks often take place with an ocean backdrop, but Newport Beach features fireworks over the expansive Newport Bay in its interior. The annual Independence Day on the Back Bay offers food trucks, water sports, live music, and boat rentals. Another popular event for families is a morning bike parade that starts at the cross-section between W. Balboa Boulevard and 36th Street.
Boating and surfing in Newport Beach
Home to about 9,000 boats, Newport Harbor is one of, if not the largest recreational boat harbor on the west coast. This is where you'll find the Wild Goose, the yacht of actor and former resident John Wayne, which is now used to host events. It's also the departure point for enjoying funky boat tours and whale watching, or to witness the annual Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race, a 125-nautical-mile race between Newport Beach and Ensenada, Mexico, dating back to 1948. Newport Harbor is also home to the annual Christmas Boat Parade, a cherished local tradition since 1908, featuring about 100 boats decked out in over the top Christmas lights, cruising and sailing along the coast. Viewed by about 1.5 million people each holiday season, you can even purchase tickets to hop aboard a decorated boat.
In addition to the Newport Harbor, the waterfront includes a pier, canals, peninsula, an amusement park, and the manmade Balboa Island that's accessible by ferry, but it's especially popular for sandy beaches and iconic surfing. The prime surf spots include Blackies, 36th Street, Newport Point, and 54th and 56th Street, with the latter hosting the Surf Championships for amateurs. The most iconic break is The Wedge. At the tip of Balboa Peninsula, this world-famous surf spot offers a unique experience where the incoming waves bounce off the rocks and double in size, creating a sheet of water that can reach 30 feet high. Pro surfers from around the world have come to experience The Wedge themselves, including the likes of Jamie O'Brien, Blair Conklin, Brad Kuhn, and Brandon Clarke.
Seaside eats in Newport Beach
Newport Beach is home to nearly 500 restaurants, many of them on the waterfront with ocean views and fresh seafood. Popular spots include A+O Restaurant in the Balboa Bay Resort, "Best Seafood" award-winner Bluewater Grill — which operates its own harpoon fishing boat for the ultimate in freshness — and Billy's at the Beach for mai tais, happy hours, and dockside takeout. Crystal Cove, a rustic spot on the southernmost tip of the city, is home to The Beachcomber, a cute cottage just above the sand with a full menu and even fire pit rentals for making s'mores. For a bit of old-school Newport Beach bites, The Cannery is an historic landmark on the water housed in an old fish cannery building that dates back to 1921. While those with a kitchen and some culinary skills can pick up a lobster, trout or even urchin near the pier at The Dory Fleet Fish Market, which has been selling the city's freshest seafood since 1891.
Food and wine enthusiasts will also appreciate the tastings at Newport Beach Vineyards and Winery in the heart of the city. For a trendy scene that might require a new outfit from nearby Fashion Island, SET Steak and Sushi is a hot spot originally opened by executive chef James Jung of JAR:BECUE fame, with a DJ brunch on weekends.
Located between the charming Victorian painted homes of Huntington Beach and the hidden salt pools of Laguna Beach, the city is just 10 minutes from John Wayne Airport (SNA) and about an hour from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Cruise down Pacific Coast Highway for a beach- and city-filled road trip, or you can arrive by personal yacht, depending on how you roll.