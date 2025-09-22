This Southern California Coastal Escape Dazzles With Iconic Surfing, Seaside Eats, And Year-Round Events

Imagine a coastal escape described as Beverly Hills on the sea. That's the vibe you'll find in Newport Beach, an upscale Southern California city that dazzles with iconic surf, amazing eats, and events all year long. Part of the draw is the amazing weather. With moderate temperatures and minimal rainfall, the city offers outdoor activities like paddle boarding, fishing, parasailing, surfing, volleyball, and more, as well as multiple annual festivals and events.

In the fall, the festivals include the Newport Beach Car Fest with hundreds of vintage, exotic, and luxury cars and trucks, and the Newport Beach Film Fest with 350+ films, seminars, and galas for the 60,000 or so attendees each year. In the late spring, the Subaru Newport Beach Jazz Festival delivers days of live music, with past performers like Babyface and CeeLo Green, while the Summer Concert Series on the Green keeps the music going with free admission and a relaxed atmosphere where attendees typically bring their own beach chairs, blankets, and even picnic baskets. For those rare days when the weather is less than ideal, Campus Jax is the spot for live music and Cajun-style dining all year long.

One of the best annual events, however, might be Independence Day. On the coast, fireworks often take place with an ocean backdrop, but Newport Beach features fireworks over the expansive Newport Bay in its interior. The annual Independence Day on the Back Bay offers food trucks, water sports, live music, and boat rentals. Another popular event for families is a morning bike parade that starts at the cross-section between W. Balboa Boulevard and 36th Street.