Providence's College Suburb Is A Bustling Rhode Island Fall Ridge Of Autumn Leaves And Charming Cobbled Walks
Whether you're stopping in Rhode Island while taking a cozy coastal New England road trip or heading to the quiet shores of Goosewing Beach Preserve to see untouched beauty and breathtaking views, the Ocean State hides many memorable moments. And if you thrive on autumn foliage scenery and classic architecture, then Providence awaits. As Halloween approaches, the state's capital city is one of New England's perfect fall festive towns to visit for spooky season, but you'll find much more than glowing jack-o'-lanterns here. Head to the historic neighborhood of College Hill on the east side of town to explore incredible cultural sites, stroll the picturesque streets as browning leaves flutter in the wind, and scout out excellent shopping and dining opportunities.
Comprising the campuses of two prestigious educational institutions, Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design, this iconic pocket of Providence offers endless diversions. Grab some fun gifts at the RISD Store, or spend the day browsing the exhibits of decorative arts and classical sculptures at the RISD Museum. You'll find refreshing promenades at the tranquil green spaces within the grounds of Brown University, while Prospect Terrace Park boasts panoramic views of the cityscape for memorable vacation photos.
Follow in the footsteps of the country's scholars and statesmen as you amble through College Hill's historic streets, admiring the Colonial-era architecture amidst the amber glow of autumn leaves. Take a walk down the cobblestoned length of Benefit Street, often called the "Mile of History," for a mesmerizing journey through time. Fronted by churches and civic structures spanning the 18th century up to the 20th century, soak up the delightful old-world charm before finding something scrumptious to eat. From cozy coffee shops serving aromatic brews to flavorful Korean diners, College Hill can satisfy all taste buds.
Explore the museums and historic landmarks in College Hill
Being such an intellectually vibrant area of town, you could spend all day wandering through College Hill's dazzling exhibits and museum displays. Dating to 1877, the collections at the RISD Museum encompass over 100,000 objects of historic and cultural significance, with more than 2,000 currently on display within five different archive buildings. You'll find everything from an Egyptian sarcophagus and wooden Buddha statues to marble busts of Roman nobles and intricate porcelain ware. Admire landscape paintings by Van Gogh, take a peek at the historical fashion displays, or wander through a reconstructed model of a Victorian-era home. To make the most of your visit, aim to spend ample time here (or perhaps even the whole day). According to one review on Google, "3 hours was not enough."
A fantastic section of the RISD Museum you simply can't miss, particularly if you're a Colonial-era aficionado, is the Charles Pendleton House. Displaying the collections of paintings, textiles, and decorative objects donated to the RISD Museum upon Charles Pendleton's death in 1904, the exhibit is modeled after Pendleton's late 18th-century townhouse, complete with historic furnishings. Consisting of two floors with themed rooms, you'll feel as if you've stepped back in time.
For more historic adventures, head down the street to the John Brown House Museum, a National Historic Landmark. Once the private mansion of John Brown, one of the founders of Brown University, this Georgian-era stunner has preserved the wonderfully furnished rooms within, including a horse-drawn carriage believed to have taken George Washington as a passenger. Chat with the knowledgeable staff to learn more about the mansion's history, or simply wander through the rooms at your own pace to admire the displays of historic furniture, sculpture, and wall maps.
Enjoying the spooky season and fall beauty
For a breath of fresh air and autumn leaf peeping, make your way to the Providence Riverwalk just south of the John Brown House Museum. Snaking along for over 2 miles, this riverfront promenade will take you on a trek through the city's tranquil parks and public art installations as golden leaves crunch underfoot, with plenty of scenic spots for memorable holiday snaps. You'll catch more romantic river views at Memorial Park, right next to the RISD Museum. Adorned with sculptures dedicated to fallen soldiers from past conflicts, this peaceful oasis is perfect for relaxing, while the footpaths shaded by trees will entice you to saunter beneath the fiery fall foliage.
Take an adventure back through time on Benefit Street with a historic guided walking tour, where you'll learn about the past events and local characters that shaped the area. And if you're brave enough, join the Providence Ghost Tour to explore College Hill by lantern light and listen in on the spooky tales and ghostly legends that still haunt the students of Brown University and RISD to this day.
Bookworms should definitely visit the historic Providence Athenaeum. Boasting three floors and bookshelves reaching the ceiling, the library was frequented by the famed horror novelist, H.P. Lovecraft, and the macabre poet, Edgar Allan Poe. Take a self-guided tour to find out the books Poe borrowed when he visited, while learning about the Athenaeum's 200-year-long history.
If you're coming to the city from out of state, you'll want to fly into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. From there, you can either drive about 10 miles north to reach College Hill or take about a 45-minute bus ride.