Providence's College Suburb Is A Bustling Rhode Island Fall Ridge Of Autumn Leaves And Charming Cobbled Walks

Whether you're stopping in Rhode Island while taking a cozy coastal New England road trip or heading to the quiet shores of Goosewing Beach Preserve to see untouched beauty and breathtaking views, the Ocean State hides many memorable moments. And if you thrive on autumn foliage scenery and classic architecture, then Providence awaits. As Halloween approaches, the state's capital city is one of New England's perfect fall festive towns to visit for spooky season, but you'll find much more than glowing jack-o'-lanterns here. Head to the historic neighborhood of College Hill on the east side of town to explore incredible cultural sites, stroll the picturesque streets as browning leaves flutter in the wind, and scout out excellent shopping and dining opportunities.

Comprising the campuses of two prestigious educational institutions, Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design, this iconic pocket of Providence offers endless diversions. Grab some fun gifts at the RISD Store, or spend the day browsing the exhibits of decorative arts and classical sculptures at the RISD Museum. You'll find refreshing promenades at the tranquil green spaces within the grounds of Brown University, while Prospect Terrace Park boasts panoramic views of the cityscape for memorable vacation photos.

Follow in the footsteps of the country's scholars and statesmen as you amble through College Hill's historic streets, admiring the Colonial-era architecture amidst the amber glow of autumn leaves. Take a walk down the cobblestoned length of Benefit Street, often called the "Mile of History," for a mesmerizing journey through time. Fronted by churches and civic structures spanning the 18th century up to the 20th century, soak up the delightful old-world charm before finding something scrumptious to eat. From cozy coffee shops serving aromatic brews to flavorful Korean diners, College Hill can satisfy all taste buds.