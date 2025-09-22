If Your Flight Has A Long Delay, Consider This Option Instead Of Wandering Around The Airport

There's no getting around it, folks: We live in an era of flight cancellations and delays. Based on Harvard University researcher Maxwell Tabarrok's analysis of Airline On-Time Performance Data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a 3-hour flight delay in 2025 is more than four times as likely as it was in 1990. Airport technology has improved, and the number of scheduled flights has increased; however, at many airports, the size of the ground staff and the capacity to handle planes have remained stagnant. Demand has essentially exceeded supply, and the system hasn't been able to make up for the shortfall.

But that's little consolation when you're sitting in the airport departure lounge, staring at a screen that says your flight has been postponed. Let's say it's a long delay, maybe even a cancellation or a full reschedule. Other than wandering around the airport buying Toblerone bars and perusing the shelves of tacky souvenir shops, what are your options?

Well, there are some things you should do immediately if your flight is delayed, like pay close attention to the info screens, seek out airport staff or an airline help desk, assess your alternative options, and ask about vouchers and financial reimbursement. Also, try to stay calm and contain your inner rage for the airline industry — it's easy under such circumstances to fly off the handle. A good way to reset is to consider this extra time as a gift and use it to explore the nearest city.