If Your Flight Has A Long Delay, Consider This Option Instead Of Wandering Around The Airport
There's no getting around it, folks: We live in an era of flight cancellations and delays. Based on Harvard University researcher Maxwell Tabarrok's analysis of Airline On-Time Performance Data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a 3-hour flight delay in 2025 is more than four times as likely as it was in 1990. Airport technology has improved, and the number of scheduled flights has increased; however, at many airports, the size of the ground staff and the capacity to handle planes have remained stagnant. Demand has essentially exceeded supply, and the system hasn't been able to make up for the shortfall.
But that's little consolation when you're sitting in the airport departure lounge, staring at a screen that says your flight has been postponed. Let's say it's a long delay, maybe even a cancellation or a full reschedule. Other than wandering around the airport buying Toblerone bars and perusing the shelves of tacky souvenir shops, what are your options?
Well, there are some things you should do immediately if your flight is delayed, like pay close attention to the info screens, seek out airport staff or an airline help desk, assess your alternative options, and ask about vouchers and financial reimbursement. Also, try to stay calm and contain your inner rage for the airline industry — it's easy under such circumstances to fly off the handle. A good way to reset is to consider this extra time as a gift and use it to explore the nearest city.
Logistics of sightseeing during a flight delay
Some travelers might consider this stressful. You don't want to be relaxing with a cocktail or exploring a museum when a notification pops up on your phone saying your flight's new departure time is imminent. So, before you leave the airport, make sure the rescheduled time has been confirmed and that there's zero chance it can be brought forward. If the delay is set for eight hours, for example, and there's a direct train to the nearest city that takes only 30 minutes, then heading out for some sightseeing is a no-brainer. And remember, for any flight delays that require an overnight stay, the airline will likely pay for a hotel in the city.
If you find yourself with excess airport time while traveling internationally and you still want to go exploring, the equation is different. You'll need to consider visa implications — particularly if transiting in a country that you weren't already visiting — and how long customs and immigration checks might take. It's also good to know what there is to see nearby, and what traffic and transport routes are like in the local area.
Ultimately, it's wise to be prepared for the eventuality of flight delays. Air travel just isn't as reliable as it used to be. There are other hidden warning signs that your flight's about to be delayed or canceled, like lots of empty seats or the threat of incoming bad weather. And sometimes flights are delayed for bizarre reasons, like mice on the plane, turtles on the runway, or even a passenger AirDropping photos of plane crashes to everyone else on board. So it's good to have a genuinely desirable contingency in place and be open to some sightseeing to pass the time.