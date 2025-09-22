One Of North Carolina's Top Destinations For A Three-Day Weekend Is A Woodland Retreat With Delicious Eats

Located in Moore County, North Carolina, about 70 miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, is a charming, tree-lined town that's just perfect for a three-day weekend retreat. Southern Pines is known for its slow pace of life, low cost of living, and unique natural landscape. It is also a fabulous place to visit for independent stores, golf, tasty farmers' markets, and a wide variety of customizable crepes.

Originally created as a winter health resort in the late 19th century, Southern Pines is still giving rejuvenating vibes to this day. There is an abundance of hotels in and around the area, including the Jefferson Inn, which has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and offers perks like 600-thread Egyptian Cotton sheets, clawfoot baths, and golf packages. Other options include golfing at the romantic Knollwood House, stepping back in time at Duncraig Manor & Gardens, and experiencing a more rustic way of life at Tanglewood Farm Bed & Breakfast. For a more budget-friendly alternative, check out the Southern Pines Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham or SureStay Plus. You can also camp at the nearby Farm Pond Campground

If you don't fancy driving, Southern Pines is served by the Floridian Amtrak route, with trains stopping on routes between Chicago and Miami. Other stops on the line include Cleveland, Savannah, and Orlando. Southern Pines also has a Greyhound bus station, with access to Charlotte and neighboring areas. While you're exploring this region, check out this up-and-coming North Carolina town, which is a hidden gem with a booming craft beer scene and a refreshed downtown.