One Of North Carolina's Top Destinations For A Three-Day Weekend Is A Woodland Retreat With Delicious Eats
Located in Moore County, North Carolina, about 70 miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, is a charming, tree-lined town that's just perfect for a three-day weekend retreat. Southern Pines is known for its slow pace of life, low cost of living, and unique natural landscape. It is also a fabulous place to visit for independent stores, golf, tasty farmers' markets, and a wide variety of customizable crepes.
Originally created as a winter health resort in the late 19th century, Southern Pines is still giving rejuvenating vibes to this day. There is an abundance of hotels in and around the area, including the Jefferson Inn, which has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and offers perks like 600-thread Egyptian Cotton sheets, clawfoot baths, and golf packages. Other options include golfing at the romantic Knollwood House, stepping back in time at Duncraig Manor & Gardens, and experiencing a more rustic way of life at Tanglewood Farm Bed & Breakfast. For a more budget-friendly alternative, check out the Southern Pines Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham or SureStay Plus. You can also camp at the nearby Farm Pond Campground
If you don't fancy driving, Southern Pines is served by the Floridian Amtrak route, with trains stopping on routes between Chicago and Miami. Other stops on the line include Cleveland, Savannah, and Orlando. Southern Pines also has a Greyhound bus station, with access to Charlotte and neighboring areas. While you're exploring this region, check out this up-and-coming North Carolina town, which is a hidden gem with a booming craft beer scene and a refreshed downtown.
Tasty food and fun day out in Southern Pines
Southern Pines is a pretty walkable town, so a great start to your three-day weekend itinerary could be spent exploring the area on foot. To start, head down to the Southern Pines Welcome Center, which has a selection of maps and brochures for inspiration.
Other places of interest include Weymouth Center for the Arts & Humanities, which has a historic stately home used for writers' retreats and a 26-acre estate filled with gardens and access to the Weymouth Woods. The center also hosts various literary and music events throughout the year. There's a bunch of interesting architecture to stroll past in the neighborhood, as well as unique, independent shops to explore. If you want to go in on wellness, treat yourself to a massage or skin treatment at Karma Spa Lounge & Beauty Bar.
You'll be spoiled with food choices in Southern Pines, too. Want a fresh, local, innovative dinner? Try out 195 American Fusion Cuisine. For tasty Indian food, head over to Jaya's Indian Cuisine. Sweet Basil is the place to go for salad, pasta, and pizza. Fancy brunch? Visit Betsy's Crepes for a wide variety of savory and sweet flavors. Red's Corner is a beer garden that hosts different food trucks each day, and they also run live music events from Wednesday to Sunday. You can also visit the Southern Pines Saturday farmers market from mid-March until late November. For more delicious food, check out North Carolina's 'harbor of hospitality'.
Woodland escapes near Southern Pines
With less humid summers and comparatively warmer winters than the rest of North Carolina, Southern Pines is a pleasant destination to visit all year round. This town is located in the sandhills region and has distinctive sandy soil and a rich ecosystem, including diverse mycology, longleaf pines, and a thriving community of wildlife.
You can experience this unique landscape at Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, located three miles from downtown Southern Pines. This is a long-leaf pine forest with several miles of hiking routes. Here, you can escape the sounds of civilization, soak up the fresh smell of pine needles, and spot red-cockaded woodpeckers.
There is a range of short, easy to moderate, well-marked trails to explore in the woods, including the two-mile Lighter Swamp, Moccasin Crossing, Pine Barren loop. Take a quiet, reflective walk beneath the skinny trees, past wildflowers, and along boardwalks through the wilderness as you enjoy a spot of solitude. For a longer trail, head onto the 3.7-mile Lighter Stump, Pine Island, and Holly Road Loop. Starting at the Weymouth Visitors Center, this is a shady hike that's great for bird watching. If you want to experience the full biodiversity of Weymouth Woods, explore the moderate Pine Barren and Gum Swamp Loop. Here, you can walk across a swamp (don't worry, there's a bridge) and enjoy vibrant vegetation amongst the trees. For more scenic exploration, check out North Carolina's dazzling lake outside of Durham.