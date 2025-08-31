This Up-And-Coming North Carolina Town Is A Hidden Gem With A Booming Craft Beer Scene And A Refreshed Downtown
You don't usually expect a biotech boom, a sports stadium, and a buzzing food and beer scene in a town where you can often still hear frogs at night, but Holly Springs, North Carolina, is full of surprises. Once a sleepy stopover on the road west away from Raleigh — with literal fresh water springs and shade from abundant holly trees — it was the perfect travelers' oasis. Today, Holly Springs has transformed into one of North Carolina's fastest-growing suburbs, yet still rooted in rural charm. There's plenty to do year-round, from the performing arts center and greenway trails, to community events like HollyFest and Juneteenth. It's also less than 20 miles from Jordan Lake, a popular recreation area for boating, hiking, camping and more. New housing developments, parks, restaurants, and biotech hubs are drawing families and young professionals alike: The population has grown from 41,000 to almost 50,000 since 2018. Wallet Hub also named it one of the "best small cities in America" in recent years.
In keeping with its thirst-quenching tradition, Holly Springs has embraced beer culture, boasting several craft breweries — including Bombshell Beer Company, one of the first female-owned breweries in North Carolina; Local Time Brewing, known for global techniques and flavors; and Carolina Brewery, the oldest active brewery in Wake County. Downtown even has a "sip-and-stroll district" where you can take your beverage to go while you shop or snack.
Located in Wake County and part of the greater Raleigh metro area, Holly Springs is easily accessible by flying into Raleigh-Durham International Airport, just 22 miles away, and only 20 miles from downtown Raleigh. It's also just 6 miles southeast of Apex, one of North Carolina's top-rated towns, and 13 miles southwest of Cary, a trendy, walkable suburb with acclaimed restaurants.
You can take your brews on a stroll downtown
Prompted by its rapid, explosive population growth, Holly Springs has worked to revitalize its historic downtown, even winning recognition for its city plans in 2024. Downtown is centered along Main Street, with many restaurants, breweries, and historic sites all within walkable distance, and the special "Sip & Stroll Social District" allows patrons to carry drinks from Local Time Brewing or Niche Wine Lounge to the Holly Springs Cultural Center, which hosts performances, art exhibits, and seasonal outdoor events. Every Saturday, the Holly Springs Farmers Market fills the block near Town Hall, and Christmastime bustles with the Holly Days parade.
One of the oldest and most acclaimed restaurants in Holly Springs is the Blind Pelican, a seafood restaurant offering iconic Bloody Mary cocktails alongside plates of crab legs and fresh fish. Other dining options downtown include Mamma Mia Italian Bistro for pasta and pizzas (its original location is in nearby Apex), Osha Thai Kitchen featuring a Thai-Japanese menus and sushi options, and Lovegrass Kitchen, a favorite for its grain-free crepes, plus coffee and house-made granola with no refined sugars. Guests love it, but caution that it's on the pricier side. Just a quick drive from the main drag, Thanks a Latte is a charming coffee shop downtown that sells creative lattes in every form from flights to jars.
For something a little special, Pimiento Tea Room is a charming old house transformed into a cozy dining room with lots of tea choices and Southern-fusion dishes. Start with scones and work your way up to black-eyed pea hummus, succotash nachos, and Earl Grey panna cotta. On Sundays, make a reservation to indulge in the "Sunday Funday Tea Service" with a classic, prix fixe menu including a tiered tray of high tea-style delights.
Holly Springs blends historic and nature preservation with its growth and development
Holly Springs takes care to preserve its natural and historic sites even while expanding new development, and that's evident throughout downtown, where you can admire historic homes as you stroll. One of the town's notable landmarks is the Leslie-Alford-Mims House, commonly known as the Mims House, a Greek Revival-style home dating around 1840, and briefly used by Union troops during the Civil War. Today it's a venue for weddings and events, but nearby Mims Park — arguably the crown jewel of Holly Springs' several parks — is open to the public, and sits on the original town center site. There are 17 acres that include quiet, wooded walking paths, signature natural springs, and a few historic burial sites including that of an early town founder, George Benton Alford. Many local parks connect via the Holly Springs Greenway system, a growing network of trails that are perfect for biking, jogging, rollerblading, or walking with strollers and pets.
Just a few minutes away, Bass Lake Park is another popular destination, offering canoe, boat, and kayak rentals, plus fishing for bass, sunfish, crappie, and seasonally stocked catfish. It's free to fish for licensed anglers, and the park's on-site Nature Center serves as a bait shop. A 2-mile walking trail loops the lake, popular with birdwatchers. Adjacent to Bass Lake is Sugg Farm Park, with open meadows, forested trails, and a dog park. It hosts community events like Canine-Con, the Haunted Trail, and the town's annual HollyFest, one of the biggest community events of the year.
Also check out a Salamanders baseball game at Ting Stadium if you're visiting during the summer. They're part of the Coastal Plain League, a collegiate league with affordable snacks, theme nights, and convivial atmosphere.