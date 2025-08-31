This Up-And-Coming North Carolina Town Is A Hidden Gem With A Booming Craft Beer Scene And A Refreshed Downtown

You don't usually expect a biotech boom, a sports stadium, and a buzzing food and beer scene in a town where you can often still hear frogs at night, but Holly Springs, North Carolina, is full of surprises. Once a sleepy stopover on the road west away from Raleigh — with literal fresh water springs and shade from abundant holly trees — it was the perfect travelers' oasis. Today, Holly Springs has transformed into one of North Carolina's fastest-growing suburbs, yet still rooted in rural charm. There's plenty to do year-round, from the performing arts center and greenway trails, to community events like HollyFest and Juneteenth. It's also less than 20 miles from Jordan Lake, a popular recreation area for boating, hiking, camping and more. New housing developments, parks, restaurants, and biotech hubs are drawing families and young professionals alike: The population has grown from 41,000 to almost 50,000 since 2018. Wallet Hub also named it one of the "best small cities in America" in recent years.

In keeping with its thirst-quenching tradition, Holly Springs has embraced beer culture, boasting several craft breweries — including Bombshell Beer Company, one of the first female-owned breweries in North Carolina; Local Time Brewing, known for global techniques and flavors; and Carolina Brewery, the oldest active brewery in Wake County. Downtown even has a "sip-and-stroll district" where you can take your beverage to go while you shop or snack.

Located in Wake County and part of the greater Raleigh metro area, Holly Springs is easily accessible by flying into Raleigh-Durham International Airport, just 22 miles away, and only 20 miles from downtown Raleigh. It's also just 6 miles southeast of Apex, one of North Carolina's top-rated towns, and 13 miles southwest of Cary, a trendy, walkable suburb with acclaimed restaurants.