North Carolina's Dazzling Lake Outside Of Durham Is An Outdoor Paradise With A Beach And Scenic Trails

What takes up two counties, stretches more than 12,000 acres, and is an outdoor lover's paradise? No, it's not Montana's Makoshika State Park, even though it's wildly underrated and well worthy of national status. And it's not Florida's Carrabelle either, which is considered the panhandle's gateway to the Gulf. This hidden gem is all the way in the Southeast of the U.S., in none other than North Carolina. The dazzling Falls Lake is the perfect choice for packing your camping equipment, swimwear, hiking boots, and fishing gear for a fun weekend getaway. The trails are always rewarding, the water is always lovely, and the vistas are always scenic, no matter where you stop.

Contrary to first impressions, Falls Lake is actually a reservoir created in 1981. The Army Corps of Engineers built the artificial lake not only to provide water to the area but also to reduce the risk of flooding. And recreation naturally followed — the residents of the region were more than happy to turn this place into an alfresco, family-friendly retreat. People seeking a break from Cary's trendy and hip food culture or Raleigh's urban charm and thriving art scene can always rely on Falls Lake for a much-needed detox. After all, a home away from home is good for the soul.

As you'd expect, Falls Lake is easy to reach from several North Carolina cities. The drive from Raleigh is only 40 minutes, and downtown Durham is less than 30 minutes away. Even if you're flying into Raleigh-Durham International Airport, you'll be driving for half an hour maximum. Those coming from Charlotte's Fourth Ward area, with its historic homes and secret gardens, have a longer ride ahead — two and a half hours to be exact.