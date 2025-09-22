This Ohio Region Is A Spectacular Spot To Admire The Most Vibrant, Colorful Fall Foliage
When people think about outdoor adventures, Ohio usually isn't the first state that comes to mind — and that's a shame, because the state is chock-full of stunning natural landscapes. Whether you want to see the wildlife and wildflowers of the Ohio prairie or hike past the breathtaking waterfalls of the Cuyahoga River, Ohio's eight national park sites and 76 state parks give visitors a wealth of wild spaces to explore.
One of the top Ohio spots for enjoying the outdoors is Hocking Hills State Park. Its dramatic cliffs and waterfalls earned it a call-out on Travel Lens' list of America's most beautiful state parks, where it earned the No. 4 spot overall and was ranked the third-most Instagrammed state park in the nation, behind Niagara Falls in New York and Nevada's Valley of Fire. Hocking Hills is particularly popular in the fall, when its towering trees display some of the state's most beautiful autumn leaves, putting it among the Midwest's best leaf peeping destinations. In fact, Mixbook ranked it No. 7 on its list of America's hidden gems for fall foliage, the highest entry west of New York.
Hocking Hills is in southeast Ohio, about an hour's drive south of Columbus, whose international airport makes it an easy travel hub wherever you're visiting from. Once you reach Hocking Hills, the region's mix of ridge-top views, forested trails, picturesque lakes, and charming small towns checks all the boxes for a must-visit fall destination.
Best spots to peep the leaves in Hocking Hills
There are seven major hiking trails within Hocking Hills State Park. Of these, the upper trail at Conkle's Hollow is regarded as the best for seeing fall foliage since it gives hikers clifftop views down into the hollows. This 2-mile trek is moderately difficult with some steep terrain, so you'll want to wear sturdy shoes with good tread. For travelers with health concerns or families with small kids, the lower trail is shorter and wheelchair accessible, and still takes you past some beautiful scenery (if not the clifftop vistas of the upper trail).
Another excellent Hocking Hills hike for seeing colorful leaves is the trail from Ash Cave to Cedar Falls. This out-and-back trail runs for 2.3 miles (roughly a 5-mile round trip). Along the way, it passes the Hocking State Forest Fire Tower, which you can climb to get panoramic views of the forest. For a hiking-free option, you can take a scenic drive north on OH-374 from Conkle's Hollow to Christmas Rocks, a route that takes you past five of the park's top fall trails.
As far as when to visit, fall foliage in southern Ohio starts to emerge in late September, with the peak colors showing in late October. The amount of rain in the fall can affect this timing — if there were droughts throughout the year, the leaves might change earlier. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has an online Fall Foliage Viewer that you can use to get the most accurate sense of when the region's leaves will peak.
Plan your stay in Hocking Hills
Hocking Hills is a large park, covering over 2,350 acres, and there are a wide variety of places to stay within that area. The Hocking Hills State Park Lodge offers both hotel-style rooms and two-bedroom cabins (including pet-friendly options for folks who travel with four-legged friends). The lodge also has an on-site restaurant and pub, along with amenities like a game room, fitness center, and two pools. The Oasis Hocking Hills is another top option for a luxurious stay. Located on Lake Logan, accommodations at this micro-resort range from the four-guest Rustic Treehouse to the six-bedroom Lakeview Lodge. All spaces have full kitchens, Wi-Fi, and private home theaters, along with access to amenities like take-and-bake meals and in-room massages.
If you're looking for the most unique accommodations, check out Nature Mystique Retreat, about three miles from Ash Cave. It's here you'll find lodging in the form of Hobbit-style homes and Moroccan-style cabins, all featuring eco-conscious design. All of the homes and cabins are pet-friendly and come with private hot tubs, full kitchenettes, and Wi-Fi, bringing modern comforts to a serene natural escape.
The towns around Hocking Hills State Park make great home bases for a fall foliage excursion, too. The cozy small town of Logan is considered the gateway to the park, with a walkable downtown brimming with restaurants and boutique hotels. For a fall festival, check out the village of Laurelville, home to Jack Pine Studio. It hosts the Glass Pumpkin Festival in late September, an event featuring over 30 regional artists along with food vendors and live music. The studio is worth a visit even if you miss the festival, with a gallery of unique glass art as well as hands-on workshops and glassblowing demonstrations.