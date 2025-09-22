This Ohio Region Is A Spectacular Spot To Admire The Most Vibrant, Colorful Fall Foliage

When people think about outdoor adventures, Ohio usually isn't the first state that comes to mind — and that's a shame, because the state is chock-full of stunning natural landscapes. Whether you want to see the wildlife and wildflowers of the Ohio prairie or hike past the breathtaking waterfalls of the Cuyahoga River, Ohio's eight national park sites and 76 state parks give visitors a wealth of wild spaces to explore.

One of the top Ohio spots for enjoying the outdoors is Hocking Hills State Park. Its dramatic cliffs and waterfalls earned it a call-out on Travel Lens' list of America's most beautiful state parks, where it earned the No. 4 spot overall and was ranked the third-most Instagrammed state park in the nation, behind Niagara Falls in New York and Nevada's Valley of Fire. Hocking Hills is particularly popular in the fall, when its towering trees display some of the state's most beautiful autumn leaves, putting it among the Midwest's best leaf peeping destinations. In fact, Mixbook ranked it No. 7 on its list of America's hidden gems for fall foliage, the highest entry west of New York.

Hocking Hills is in southeast Ohio, about an hour's drive south of Columbus, whose international airport makes it an easy travel hub wherever you're visiting from. Once you reach Hocking Hills, the region's mix of ridge-top views, forested trails, picturesque lakes, and charming small towns checks all the boxes for a must-visit fall destination.