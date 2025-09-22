Portland's Quaint Suburb Hides A Walkable Riverfront And Nearby Volcanic Island Lost In Time
Part of what makes Portland, Oregon, such a vibrant city is that it's an amalgamation of different backgrounds, cultures, and vibes. The greater Portland area offers up every kind of neighborhood, from the artsy and food-focused to the more meditative, riverside neighborhoods. For those looking for a quiet, walkable vacation destination that isn't too expensive, the unincorporated area of Oak Grove is your best bet.
Oak Grove stretches from the Willamette River to Lake Oswego, the Oregon town with European vibes, and is just south of the underrated city full of charm known as "Oregon's hometown." However, while these cities offer a blend of historical sites and chic modern amenities, Oak Grove is much more laid-back and casual. It's the perfect suburb for those who want access to the attractions and restaurants of Portland but also want affordability and convenience.
For those who would rather stay in the Rose City during their stay, Oak Grove's waterfront access still makes it a worthwhile stop on your Portland adventure. In fact, it's been listed as one of the 10 most walkable cities in Oregon, and that's not all — it also sits next to an ancient volcanic island. What more could you want in a vacation? Let's explore Oak Grove and why it's such a remarkable gem.
Things to do in Oak Grove
Oak Grove, Oregon, is a quiet suburb full of greenery. Local trees and shrubs help turn what could be a barren concrete flatland into something much more abundant and vibrant. And as you get closer to the Willamette River, the scenery only gets better, especially once you stumble upon spots like Riverville Park and Elk Rock Park.
Elk Rock Park is home to Elk Rock Island, a 12-acre volcanic island that provides easy access to the river. There's a breezy walking trail on the island that only takes about 20 minutes to complete, making it an easy, family-friendly addition to one's itinerary. Across the river, in Lake Oswego, is the Elk Rock Garden, a historical botanical garden overlooking the island. Oddly enough, even though both sites are just a short distance from each other, it still takes 12 minutes to drive from one to the other because there's no bridge.
Beyond visiting the river and Elk Rock, most of the action in Oak Grove is centered around Highway 99E (aka McLoughlin Boulevard), which cuts through the middle of town. Highlights of this section include Voodoo Doughnuts, the world-famous doughnut shop with exotic flavors, The Grove Restaurant, which is a fantastic hangout spot, and Rigoberto's Taco Shop, which is one of the few 24-hour restaurants in the area. You can also catch a movie at the Oak Grove 8 Cinemas across the street. If you head further south into the city of Gladstone, you'll run into Roake's, a classic 1930s diner serving Coney Island-style chili dogs.
How to get to Oak Grove
To get to Oak Grove, you must first fly into one of the most beautiful airports in the United States, Portland International Airport. From there, it's about a 30-minute drive south to reach this neck of the woods. Although there are some budget hotels in Oak Grove, it would be more efficient to find something closer to Southeast Portland or in Lake Oswego. This way, you're still close to the suburb and the river while getting more luxurious accommodation.
Since the Willamette River is the main attraction, it's best to visit Oak Grove during the spring and summer. Fall and winter can get chilly, although snow and ice are rare. Spring is the perfect season, as this is when the flowers and notable trees like the Douglas-fir, Grand fir, and Ponderosa pine are in full bloom. Overall, Oak Grove is perfect for a day trip, so it's best to add it to a weekend or week-long itinerary. You can choose to stay close to Portland and take in the sights of the big city, or head south and enjoy the Willamette Valley wine region.