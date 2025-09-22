Just 30 Minutes Outside Indianapolis Is An Under-The-Radar Orchard With Immaculate Cider And Pumpkin Picking

Autumn is just around the corner in Indiana, and Hoosiers are already starting to plan where they want to purchase their pumpkins from. For residents living in Indianapolis or travelers who want to visit Indiana's Brown County State Park for some of America's best fall foliage, there's a little apple orchard in the town of Mooresville with a ripe pumpkin patch, an apple festival, and tasty apple-themed treats. The Anderson Orchard is a fun, family-friendly area that encourages its guests to pluck vibrant apples from the trees and celebrate the changing of the seasons, even if it's still warm enough for T-shirts.

After driving 30 minutes southwest out of Indianapolis along Interstate 70, travelers will encounter the small town of Mooresville. The town is proud of its history and lively festival scene. Though their signature festival is the Festival of Food Trucks, the town is also home to the Apple Festival and Craft Fair at Anderson Orchard. The festival occurs every year on the last weekend in September where families from far and wide come to enjoy the fall-themed festivities. Live music, apple picking, pumpkin picking, and slurping apple cider slushies from the concession stand is what gives this place its cozy charm. Because the festival doubles as a craft fair, make sure to check out some of the 90 vendors selling their wares throughout the orchard. The Apple Festival lasts from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday to ensure a full morning, afternoon, and evening of entertainment.