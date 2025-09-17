Florida's Newly Reopened, Century-Old Landmark Is An Immersive Cuban American Icon On Miami's Coast

Over the past century, the Freedom Tower has become a symbol of freedom and democracy for many Cubans living in Miami. Starting this fall, you can finally visit the newly reopened landmark. After two years of renovations, the Freedom Tower is commemorating its reopening — and centennial year — with new exhibitions and gallery spaces dedicated to its storied past. The tower celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 16 and will open for general admission on October 15.

The Freedom Tower's story starts in 1925 as the office of The Miami Daily News, the city's oldest newspaper. But since those early beginnings, the 289-foot-high tower has transformed into an icon. From 1962 to 1974, hundreds of thousands of Cuban refugees walked through the doors of the Freedom Tower — now the Cuban Assistance Center — to receive financial aid, healthcare, food, and support as they were fleeing Fidel Castro's regime and starting a new life in the United States.

After the Cuban Assistance Program ended in 1974, the building fell into two decades of disrepair until it was restored by the Cuban American National Foundation in the '90s. Officially designated as a National Historic Landmark in 2008 and part of Miami Dade College, it serves as the Museum of Art and Design and houses the college's "Special Collections." And now, the Mediterranean Revival-style tower is looking back at the years that have irrevocably changed Miami's cultural landscape.