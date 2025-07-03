Miami's Mansion And Gardens On Florida's Biscayne Bay Will Make You Think You're In The Mediterranean

Europe isn't the only place that has castles. A century ago, in the Gilded Age, affluent American families built magnificent estates to show off their wealth. The Vanderbilts had The Breakers and Marble House on "Mansion Mile" in Newport, media mogul William Randolph Hearst owned a Spanish Revival-style castle in California, and banker Otto Hermann Kahn built Oheka Castle, a French château on the "Gold Coast" of Long Island, where F. Scott Fitzgerald got the idea for "The Great Gatsby." Florida had its own glamorous coastal estates, the best of which is in Coconut Grove, Miami's oldest neighborhood: the gorgeous European villa that is now Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

This Mediterranean-inspired mansion on Biscayne Bay was built by farm machinery magnate James Deering to be a winter retreat from his primary home in Chicago. (Apparently, "snowbirds" existed in the 20th century, too.) Many curious people wanted to sneak a peek at the villa, but only special guests were invited in. That is, until the mansion's doors were unlocked in 1953, when the private estate was transformed into a public museum that later hosted President Ronald Reagan, Pope John Paul II, and Queen Elizabeth II. If you'd like to visit now, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is open every day (except Tuesdays) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.