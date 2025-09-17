Strange Creatures Called The 'Livers Of Rivers' Are Reappearing In Southwestern Pennsylvania's Waterways

Through the 19th and early 20th centuries, Southwestern Pennsylvania was synonymous with industry. The region's largest city, Pittsburgh, became internationally known as the Steel City thanks to industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who capitalized on the region's abundant coal and iron ore to found Carnegie Steel. This was a boon for the local economy but bad news for the region's waterways, which became polluted by industrial waste and runoff. But western Pennsylvania's identity started to shift after the steel industry collapsed in the 1980s. The one-time steel capital of Pittsburgh has been revitalized into one of America's most livable cities, where former steel mills now function as creative hubs with tours.

The environment in southwestern Pennsylvania has experienced a similar renaissance. While the legacy of industry can still be seen in the presence of contaminants like manganese and cadmium in the water, the levels have gone down enough that local wildlife is starting to come back. This includes the animal group known as the "livers of the rivers" — freshwater mussels, which play a pivotal role in the ecosystem but are especially sensitive to pollution. Just like the liver in a human body, mussels function as filters. An adult mussel can filter up to 15 gallons of water every day, and in the process removes harmful algae, microorganisms, and chemicals. In short, they help to keep water healthy for the other lifeforms that call the river home, a big reason why their presence is seen as a good sign for overall river health.