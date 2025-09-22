Just Outside San Bernardino Airport Is California's Wildly Overlooked City Full Of Mountain Views And Entertainment
If you want to escape the hustle of tourist crowds and nightlife of Los Angeles, but still want to be just a quick day trip away, check out one of the many cities surrounding the City of Angels. Fly in from the San Bernardino International Airport and don't go too far, as Highland, California, is less than 10 minutes away. Tucked at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains, Highland gives you the best of both worlds. It's home to mountain getaways and only an hour from both the bustling downtown LA and Palm Springs, which is California's mid-century modern vacation destination.
With a population of more than 55,000 residents, the city is a mix of a residential community with its proximity to many outdoor recreational opportunities, drawing in tourists. In the early days, Highland was known for producing oranges, and started to transport its goods with the rise of the Southern Pacific Railroad. They became an official townsite in 1891. Nature lovers will have a field day in Highlands as the San Bernardino National Forest is right in the city's backyard. The San Bernardino National Forest has so many hiking trails, seven wilderness areas, and over 40 campgrounds. You'll also find that winding through Highland is the Santa Ana River Trail. If you want to beat the heat, try some indoor entertainment to keep you occupied. Try your luck at the Yaamava' Resort & Casino, a luxurious hotel and casino combo where you can enjoy a relaxing holiday stay or hit the casino floors.
Go hiking in and around the San Bernardino National Forest
If it's hiking and backpacking you're looking for, there are many opportunities to do so around Highland. In the San Bernardino National Forest, there are about 300 miles of trails for hiking, with many other multi-use trails and areas for horseback riding, biking, and even for off-highway vehicles.
The San Bernardino Peak Trail is one of the best trails to do in the forest, best suited for experienced hikers, and can be done in multiple days. The trail covers 16 miles, where the peak is at 10,649 feet, and is considered a challenging trek. The trip can be completed anywhere from eight to 11 hours. The trail starts from Angelus Oaks and rewards you at the top with views of Mount Baldy, Mount San Jacinto, San Gorgonio, Big Bear Lake, and the surrounding areas of the Inland Empire. The trail is also a good alternative for other peak trails, like those in Mount San Antonio, as there are fewer crowds. For multi-day backpackers, you can choose Columbine Camp or Limber Pine Bench Camp for your overnight stays, where water is also available at both spots.
For an easier trek, Forest Falls has the Big Falls Trail. This trail is a 0.7-mile, out-and-back trail that will take you through some rocky terrain, but it's overall considered an easy hike. The lower portion of the falls is a great swimming spot or a place to dip your toes into, while the upper falls is more for the panoramic views of the mountain.
More things to do in Highland, California
One of the best places to go in the city is the Yaamava' Resort & Casino. The establishment is the only AAA Five-Diamond casino hotel in the US, with an opulent casino voted "Best Outside Las Vegas." You won't have to go very far for the luxury vacation experience, with comfortable rooms and suites, their Serrano Spa, a pool deck, and dining options with a view of the mountains. There's also something for everyone with their main attraction, the casino floor. They have more than 7,000 slot machines and 150 table games, with a main casino and other tucked-away gaming rooms with their own slots and tables. On the same floor, find the Yaamava' Theater and the Tukut Lounge for concerts, shows, and live events.
Out in the city, you can also take a leisurely walk through the Highland Historic District on Palm Avenue, where still standing today are the original townsite, packing houses, and the historic commercial core. If you want to dive deep into the history of San Bernardino, the San Bernardino County Museum is just about 5 miles from the city center. The museum is dedicated to the county's communities and the Inland Empire region. You'll find all kinds of exhibits from art, archaeology, history, and more. Just 30 minutes from Highland, you'll also find Crestline, a resort town and cozy lake paradise that is tucked in the mountains of San Bernardino.