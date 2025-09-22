Just Outside San Bernardino Airport Is California's Wildly Overlooked City Full Of Mountain Views And Entertainment

If you want to escape the hustle of tourist crowds and nightlife of Los Angeles, but still want to be just a quick day trip away, check out one of the many cities surrounding the City of Angels. Fly in from the San Bernardino International Airport and don't go too far, as Highland, California, is less than 10 minutes away. Tucked at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains, Highland gives you the best of both worlds. It's home to mountain getaways and only an hour from both the bustling downtown LA and Palm Springs, which is California's mid-century modern vacation destination.

With a population of more than 55,000 residents, the city is a mix of a residential community with its proximity to many outdoor recreational opportunities, drawing in tourists. In the early days, Highland was known for producing oranges, and started to transport its goods with the rise of the Southern Pacific Railroad. They became an official townsite in 1891. Nature lovers will have a field day in Highlands as the San Bernardino National Forest is right in the city's backyard. The San Bernardino National Forest has so many hiking trails, seven wilderness areas, and over 40 campgrounds. You'll also find that winding through Highland is the Santa Ana River Trail. If you want to beat the heat, try some indoor entertainment to keep you occupied. Try your luck at the Yaamava' Resort & Casino, a luxurious hotel and casino combo where you can enjoy a relaxing holiday stay or hit the casino floors.