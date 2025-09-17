California's Last Beautiful Wooden Highway 1 Bridge Is Hit With An Upsetting Problem

California's Highway 1 makes for an epic road trip with plenty of beautiful beaches and cities along the way. However, the highway can also have its challenges. Long stretches of it are fairly remote, particularly north of San Francisco, and landslides can cut off access. In fact, a part of Highway 1 that passes through Big Sur went through an 18-month closure. And now, the last remaining wooden bridge along this popular highway is likely to come down.

The Albion River Bridge, which takes the highway over the Albion River as it empties into the Pacific Ocean, has been there since 1944. It's 150 feet tall and 969 feet long, and it's become a veritable symbol of the small community that lives here. In 2017, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

However, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has determined that the bridge is in "poor and deteriorating condition," and is proposing replacing it altogether (via Albion River Bridge Project). After years of public comments, a "preferred project design" for the bridge has been confirmed on the Caltrans website. It will feature a simpler, single-arch design, and the estimate is that the new bridge will be open in 2031, following three years of construction work.