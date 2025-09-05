Northern California's Underrated Beach Community Boasts Kayaking, Hiking, And Delightful Inns

Less than 10 minutes south of Mendocino, a New England-style beach town, is the small beach community of Little River, situated on the bluffs above where the river that gives the town its name meets the Pacific. The town was first built up in the 1860s as the timber industry in the area boomed, but by the 1890s, the boom had collapsed. Today, Little River has a population of fewer than 150, but it has plenty of charm with picturesque inns, incredible views from the hiking trail, fun paddling and water opportunities, and an atmosphere where you can really relax.

Along with its small size, a big part of what makes Little River such an ideal spot to get away from it all is its relative remoteness. It's about three hours from San Francisco if you take the inland route, and if you're exploring California's striking coast with a classic Highway 1 road trip, it takes about another hour or so. No matter which way you go, you'll encounter some winding roads, with Highway 1 as the biggest culprit, but it will be well worth the trip.

One can't-miss spot in Little River is Van Damme State Park with its unique pygmy forest. There are plenty of hiking trails, including a short one where you can walk through the forest canopy of trees that are hundreds of years old but less than 10 feet tall; their regular-sized cousins can grow upwards of 100 feet tall. Most notably, you can hike for miles along the river through a full-sized forest in the aptly named Fern Canyon. And, of course, what is a visit to a California coastal getaway without a walk along the beach? The beach at Van Damme is short — just a half mile long — but it's still plenty beautiful.