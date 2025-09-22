'America's Most Historic Square Mile' Is A Fall Escape Of Cobbled Streets, Leafy Parks, And Seasonal Flavors

With charming cobblestone streets that will take you back in time, and a history that predates the country's founding, Old City, Philadelphia, is special any time of year. But during the fall, it becomes particularly magical. This tree-lined neighborhood transforms into hues of red and orange, the neighborhood comes alive with events, and the summertime crowds fade away — making it the perfect time for a Philadelphia getaway.

For an accommodation that pairs well with Old City's historic charm, stay at the Morris House Hotel. The National Historic Landmark dates back to 1787, and offers amenities like a complimentary continental breakfast, 24-hour concierge service, and afternoon tea and cookies, perfect for a cozy fall escape. From Philadelphia International Airport, it's just 25 minutes to Old City by car, or around 40 minutes to an hour by public transportation. You won't need a car for your time in Old City — the neighborhood is compact and walkable, and connected to the rest of the city by public transportation.