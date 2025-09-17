'America's Most Convenient Airport' Is Now The Source Of A Major Controversy (Here's Why People Have Had Enough)

Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) has long been celebrated as one of America's most convenient airports. Just a short drive from the iconic coastline along the central coast of California, about an hour south of San Jose, it promises quick access to "the crown jewel of the California State Park System," one of the best aquariums in the country, and prestigious golf courses. But in recent months, the airport once known for its ease of access has received backlash from its frustrated neighbors. Residents say over the last 10 years the relaxing sounds of waves and birds have been replaced by the constant hum of low-flying planes. Some neighbors are even threatening to sue the airport to reclaim their peace and quiet.

Despite being a non-hub commercial airport, Monterey Regional Airport is surprisingly busy. While there are often only around 20 commercial flights per day, the airport is a magnet for private jets and other aircraft, with about 140 flights daily. Another part of the increased traffic stems from the Federal Aviation Administration's introduction of its Next Generation Air Transportation System, which streamlined flight paths and funneled more aircraft directly over residential neighborhoods.

Nancy Runyon has lived in a neighborhood just four miles from the Monterey Regional Airport since the late 90s. She expressed the frustrations felt by many in the neighborhood, telling SFGATE, "We're not a proper place for an airport. A few planes — no big deal. But constant noise — this is driving people crazy." The noise has not only disrupted daily life but also sparked broader concerns about the airport's expansion and the lack of enforceable noise regulations.