'America's Most Convenient Airport' Is Now The Source Of A Major Controversy (Here's Why People Have Had Enough)
Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) has long been celebrated as one of America's most convenient airports. Just a short drive from the iconic coastline along the central coast of California, about an hour south of San Jose, it promises quick access to "the crown jewel of the California State Park System," one of the best aquariums in the country, and prestigious golf courses. But in recent months, the airport once known for its ease of access has received backlash from its frustrated neighbors. Residents say over the last 10 years the relaxing sounds of waves and birds have been replaced by the constant hum of low-flying planes. Some neighbors are even threatening to sue the airport to reclaim their peace and quiet.
Despite being a non-hub commercial airport, Monterey Regional Airport is surprisingly busy. While there are often only around 20 commercial flights per day, the airport is a magnet for private jets and other aircraft, with about 140 flights daily. Another part of the increased traffic stems from the Federal Aviation Administration's introduction of its Next Generation Air Transportation System, which streamlined flight paths and funneled more aircraft directly over residential neighborhoods.
Nancy Runyon has lived in a neighborhood just four miles from the Monterey Regional Airport since the late 90s. She expressed the frustrations felt by many in the neighborhood, telling SFGATE, "We're not a proper place for an airport. A few planes — no big deal. But constant noise — this is driving people crazy." The noise has not only disrupted daily life but also sparked broader concerns about the airport's expansion and the lack of enforceable noise regulations.
Growing airport tension in Monterey
In response to the constant airplane noise, residents formed the Monterey Fly Safe Coalition to lobby the Monterey Peninsula Airport District Board to implement stricter noise regulations. The group is now trying to reinstate ordinances they uncovered from the late 1970s that could limit the airport's hours of operation, establish minimum altitudes over neighborhoods, and restrict "touch-and-go" flights. While the board has rejected the old ordinances, it maintains a voluntary noise ordinance, asking pilots to avoid flights overnight from midnight to 5 a.m., but residents feel this isn't enough.
Adding to tensions is the creation of a new five-gate terminal which residents fear would only increase the volume of traffic overhead. But some airport officials see the situation differently. Monterey Peninsula Airport District board chair Carl Miller said residents should be glad they're not dealing with the scale of other California cities. When referring to the number of passengers at MRY, Miller compared it to nearby hubs, telling SFGATE: "San Jose is 6 million. SFO is well over 10 million. It's hard to say we have a noise problem in Monterey."
Whatever the outcome of this ongoing battle, the controversy at Monterey Regional Airport highlights the delicate balance between accessibility for travelers and aircraft, and the quality of life for those who live nearby. While MRY remains one of the most convenient gateways to the central coast, its growth and constant stream of flights have transformed the skies above Monterey. For those flying into the area who wish to skip MRY, other options for less crowded airports include San Jose and Oakland.