The 'Crown Jewel Of The California State Park System' Has World-Class Trails, Scuba, And Wildlife Views

From Red Rock Canyon State Park with its sandstone cliffs to the towering trees of Humboldt Redwoods State Park, California has an abundance of incredibly beautiful state parks. But with all of that beauty, there is just one place known as "the crown jewel of the California State Park System," and that, per California State Parks, is Point Lobos State Natural Reserve. Another phrase used to describe it is "the greatest meeting of land and sea in the world." Said by prominent artist Francis McComas, who lived in Monterey around the turn of the 20th century, it really is an accurate description. Point Lobos does live up to all the hype.

It's on a small peninsula jutting out into the southern end of Carmel Bay, just north of Big Sur and about a 10-minute drive from Carmel-by-the-Sea. It's an absolute must-visit if you're on a road trip along California's famed Highway 1.

What's now a state natural reserve has a rich cultural history. It was used seasonally for over two thousand years by indigenous people. Then the Spanish used the area for cattle ranching in the late 1700s. In the mid-to-late-1800s, the area was used by whalers, who launched boats from what is now called Whalers Cove to harpoon gray whales. The wooden Whalers Cabin, with whale vertebrae supports in places, was built by Chinese fishermen in the 1850s and is still standing today. It's now a small museum with exhibits on the area's history.